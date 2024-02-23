Highlights The Knicks maintain possession of 4th place in East after defeating the 76ers in Philadelphia.

New York started and ended strong, despite almost blowing a 26-point lead, highlighting the need for consistent play.

Lowry debuted for 76ers but got injured in the second quarter. However, he did return and contribute for Philadelphia.

The New York Knicks retained possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference after a huge win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. The 76ers entered the contest a half-game back of the Knicks, but after dropping the game by a score of 110-96, they will remain in fifth place for now.

Both teams put out scrappy lineups in this game as the 76ers are still without superstar Joel Embiid, while the Knicks are regaining health but still lack Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. It was a game where the ‘next man up’ mentality took huge effect, with both teams seeing what would normally be bench players put up big numbers for them.

A tale of two halves

The Knicks were surging in the first half but almost blew the lead in the second

The Knicks got off to a hot start, scoring the first points of the game on a Jalen Brunson lay-up. They would take an early 17-8 lead over the 76ers and would extend that lead to 32-21 by the end of the first quarter. Brunson accounted for four of the Knicks’ eight rebounds in that quarter.

New York would turn it on in this quarter as they began to pound the 76ers thanks to Bojan Bogdanovic putting up 19 points, including going 5-5 in three-pointers. By halftime, the Knicks would have a 69-46 lead over the 76ers, a lead which was as many points as 26 at one point.

However, the lead evaporated from as high as 26 to as low as 6, as the Knicks scored only two points for the first five minutes of the third quarter. They became small in the front line and had to readjust to figure out how to achieve rebounds, as that ability seemed to evaporate. The Sixers found themselves down only 10 points by the end of the third quarter, cutting the game to 91-81.

In the fourth quarter, the lead got dangerously low for the Knicks as the Sixers cut it to as low as 92-86, a six-point deficit. The Knicks almost blew a 26-point lead, which would have been tied for the most this season – the Portland Trail Blazers blew that lead to the Milwaukee Bucks on November 26. But that did not happen as a few key buckets from Donte DiVincenzo and Brunson down the stretch, who was relatively quiet the majority of the game, sealed the deal for the Knicks.

At that point, “Let’s Go Knicks” chants filled the Wells Fargo Center from the visiting crowd, as they watched their team improve to 34-22 and end the four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the home crowd watched as the 76ers fell to 32-24 and 3-9 without Embiid. The Knicks were 12-0 in road games this season when leading after the 3rd quarter, and after this game that number improved to 13-0. They are now 2-0 against the 76ers this season.

Lowry in and out with injury

Kyle Lowry debuted for the 76ers in this game but would quickly leave after an injury

The game saw Kyle Lowry’s debut as a 76er, but it wouldn’t be long before he would exit the game with an injury. Early in the second quarter, Lowry was elbowed in the face by Jericho Sims and headed straight off the court. However, he did return early in the second half after receiving stitches in the locker room.

Lowry would prove to be a key contributor for the 76ers in this game, as he notched 11 points, with four rebounds and five assists, in 25 minutes of play. Perhaps those numbers would have been higher if not for the injury, but regardless, it was not a bad night for Lowry’s 76ers debut off the bench. Tyrese Maxey was the dominant force of Philadelphia tonight, though, as he put up 35 points, by far the most of the game.

Brunson had a bit of an off-night, as mentioned, only putting up 21 points. In fact, this game was Bojan Bogdanovic’s breakout game for the Knicks as he put up 22 points, the most on the team, and his accuracy in three-point shooting aided the Knicks to a victory in this game. Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa also helped out with 18 points each.

Knicks come out on top

These two teams were pretty evenly matched going into the game, but the Knicks would take it.

Despite the Knicks dealing with more injuries, it was them who came out on top. GMS picked the 76ers to take the game by a narrow margin, but the game was anything but a close margin in the end – though there were several moments where it seemed that could have been the case. The Sixers are now 0-2 against the Knicks this season, including one game with Embiid. However, this game showcased the clear difference in play for the Sixers when Embiid is absent.

"It's been really, really fun, and I'm just happy that we came out here and we handled business, and we were able to come out with the win." – Precious Achiuwa on the Knicks win in Philadelphia

Prior to this game, DiVincenzo was averaging 26.2 points over his last five games. However, he only scored 16 in this game, failing to hit the prediction of at least 19.5. Additionally, coming into this game, Tyrese Maxey was averaging 6 assists per game but only recorded five in this game despite an otherwise outstanding offensive performance.

The Knicks will take on the elite Boston Celtics on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in what will be a true test of fortitude. Meanwhile, the 76ers will face the surging Cleveland Cavaliers at home, which will also be an equal test of fortitude.

The Knicks will retain possession of fourth place in the East despite the outcome of the two teams’ next games, as Philadelphia is now 1.5 games behind New York. However, with over two dozen games remaining in the season, nothing is set in stone.