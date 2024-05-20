Highlights The Knicks are targeting a superstar this offseason by trading draft picks.

The possibility of trading for a star could result in losing key players like Julius Randle.

Key free agents OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein could impact the team's future success.

Their season did not end the way the New York Knicks had hoped, going out on a Game 7 whimper to the Indiana Pacers. With that being said, the team believes they will be competitive next season, believing that they can finally acquire another star this offseason to put them over the hump.

According to a report from Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks are targeting a superstar to add to their lineup this offseason, and that could come as soon as the early summer. Trading for a star appears to be more likely than signing one that is a free agent.

“The organization is still targeting the upcoming summer as the time to trade for the next big name, league sources tell The Athletic. Randle can become a free agent in 2025 and will be due for a raise then, as can Brunson, who is eligible for an extension this summer but could make more money by waiting until 2025 free agency to sign a new contract.” —Fred Katz

Draft Capital Galore

The Knicks will likely use their draft capital to trade for another star

The Knicks are in possession of a hoard of draft picks, which they will presumably use to trade for a superstar to complement Jalen Brunson. They have four first-round picks in this year’s NBA Draft alone, and several more over the coming years. Draft picks are hot commodities that get the trade ball rolling, and will be needed if the Knicks want to acquire any top tier talent.

The move, however, could come at the cost of a key piece. Julius Randle and Brunson are both free agents after the 2025 season, though Brunson is eligible to sign an extension. If he does, and it is likely the Knicks will do that, Randle becomes the odd man out.

The ideal scenario for the Knicks is to trade for a superstar without giving up Randle, giving them a Big Three of the new superstar, Brunson, and Randle. But such is the cost of doing business, and if it takes some to get some, the Knicks must and will be open to that idea.

Key Players to Re-Sign

The Knicks have a few pieces who are now free agents

The Knicks already have a few key players departing in free agency this year, most notably OG Anunoby. The relatively new member of the team was traded to the Knicks from the Toronto Raptors on December 30, 2023, and played his first game with New York on January 1, 2024. Results were immediately seen, and the Knicks wound up boasting an impressive winning record with Anunoby in the lineup.

Unfortunately, Anunoby has dealt with multiple injuries. He was sidelined for a couple of months in the regular season with the Knicks down the stretch and then hurt his hamstring in Game 3 of the Semifinals against the Pacers. He did play through the pain for Game 7, but it was clear he was compromised. The Knicks were blown out in that game by a score of 130-109 to end their season.

Isaiah Hartenstein is also an upcoming free agent, though his situation is more complicated. Due to his Bird Rights, the Knicks are only able to offer him a maximum value of $16 million, meaning that other teams can (and most likely will) offer him more money. If he goes to the highest bidder, he will no longer be a Knick.

For now, the Knicks can retcon their disappointing finish to this season by re-signing OG Anunoby, and trading for another superstar to complement Brunson. If they can get it done by just using draft picks and some other assets, and not Randle, then the Knicks could be a legitimate superteam come 2025.