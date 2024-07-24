Highlights The New York Knicks locked up head coach Thibodeau on a three-year extension as they aim for long-term success.

The trade of Mikal Bridges to pair with OG Anunoby creates a top defensive tandem, supporting a Thibs-style roster built on tenacious defense.

Returning All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks towards an optimistic season with the potential for a deep playoff run.

The New York Knicks added Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets this summer as part of a revamped roster designed to beat the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics .

Now, the franchise has locked up its head coach, one of the best defensive minds in the league.

The Knicks have built a Thibs-style roster—one predicated on hard-working, defensive-minded players. Bridges will pair with OG Anunoby as one of the best tandems of wing defenders in the NBA .

New York returns most of its roster, including All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson , which reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season.

Knicks Continue to Build Toward Bright Future

Thibodeau extension keeps continuity for New York's stars

The Knicks were one of the biggest stories of the 2023-24 season as they morphed into one of the best teams in the league.

Brunson led the way as he ascended into the NBA's top tier of superstars. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists last season with shooting splits of 48/40/85 on his way to earning Second-Team All-NBA honors.

He turned it up in the playoffs, averaging 32.4 points and 7.5 assists in New York's 13 postseason contests.

Injuries to Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and, eventually, Brunson himself contributed to the team's loss to the Indiana Pacers .

Brunson's historically significant contract extension will allow the Knicks roster flexibility as they continue to build toward their first NBA Championship since 1973.

Along with Brunson, Anunoby and the acquisition of Bridges, Thibodeau will return a major part of his core rotation as Josh Hart , Donte DiVincenzo , Miles McBride and Julius Randle all remain in New York.