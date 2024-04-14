Highlights Jalen Brunson has carried the Knicks in his breakout season with phenomenal stats and work ethic.

Coach Thibodeau compares Brunson's work ethic to that of Patrick Ewing, setting the tone for the team.

With Brunson's leadership, the Knicks clinched the second seed in the East and aim to find playoff success.

Jalen Brunson has certainly been a force for the New York Knicks this season, emerging as one of the league’s current superstars. Willis Reed was the only Knicks player to ever win MVP, doing so back in 1970, and although Brunson will most likely not win that award this year, his play has certainly made him a name worth mentioning.

In fact, Brunson’s play has reminded coach Tom Thibodeau of another Knicks great: Patrick Ewing. Being compared to one of, if not, the greatest players in franchise history certainly does not occur for every player. Thibodeau compared Brunson’s skill and work ethic to that of the 11-time All-Star.

“I said this when we first signed them, I knew, and obviously they're different people and different players, but it reminded me of Patrick [Ewing]…Patrick wasn't running around telling people how hard he worked, you saw it every day.” —Tom Thibodeau

Thibodeau acknowledged how Brunson features an extremely dedicated work ethic that Ewing also had, which has been reflective of the way the organization does things as a whole. Brunson, therefore, has been a representation of what the Knicks organization views themselves as, like Ewing was.

“So if you just came into the organization, you say, no, this is the way we do things. And I think the same holds true. As soon as we signed Jalen [Brunson], it was immediately into the gym. You can come in any day in the summer, and he's in at the same time, and he's full speed, great concentration, and there's no fake-o-gram or Instagram, whatever they call it.” —Tom Thibodeau

Brunson Burner

Brunson put the Knicks on his back in his breakout year

Brunson has been the savior for the Knicks this season, as co-star Julius Randle went down at the end of January with a dislocated shoulder, which ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

The first-time All-Star played in 77 games this season, in which he averaged 28.6 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He shot 48 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from the three-point range.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 28.6 16.8 RPG 6.7 3.2 APG 3.6 4.7 FG% 48.0 48.9 3PT% 40.2 39.1

Sunday saw him notch his 36th game of the season in which he scored 30 or more points, tying the franchise record with none other than Patrick Ewing, who did it in 1990. The parallels continue to be drawn.

Second Seed Secured

Knicks secured the second seed in the East after an intense win

After defeating the Chicago Bulls in a thrilling 120-119 overtime game, the Knicks finished the 2023-24 season with 50 wins, their most since 2013. They locked in the second seed in the East after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Orlando Magic. They will face either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat in the first round.

Brunson signed with the Knicks prior to the 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 season was his breakout year. He seeks to lead the Knicks on a playoff run, even without Randle on the court. It will be a tall order, but with Brunson playing at the caliber he has all season, it is certainly possible.