Highlights The New York Knicks have overcome some dark years to become NBA title contenders under Tom Thibodeau's leadership.

Thibodeau's three-year extension signifies newfound stability and success in New York.

Offseason moves, including acquiring Mikal Bridges, have positioned the Knicks as true championship contenders.

Until recently, the New York Knicks were among the NBA's worst organizations.

The team went seven seasons between playoff appearances. Before 2022-23, the last time the Knicks won a playoff series, they were led by Carmelo Anthony , J.R. Smith and Amar'e Stoudemire.

It was a long low point for one of the league's most storied franchises.

Things started to change in New York in 2020 when Leon Rose was hired as Knicks president and brought in Tom Thibodeau as head coach. New York made the playoffs that season.

Two years later, after some key roster changes, the franchise had seemingly turned the corner as an Eastern Conference playoff contender. Then last year happened, this past summer happened, and the Knicks have transformed from a playoff team to one of the best teams in the East to a legitimate NBA title contender.

Thibodeau was at the helm for all of it.

Thibodeau, Knicks Agree to Three-Year Extension

There's finally stability in New York

Thibodeau managed a team led by All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson and helped it reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive time last season.

Last year, the Knicks seemed to have a real chance to make a deep playoff run before injuries took them out.

Only Brunson, Josh Hart , Donte DiVincenzo , Miles McBride and the now-departed Isaiah Hartenstein played all the team's 13 postseason games. Even Brunson exited New York's season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers .

Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and trade deadline acquisitions Bogdan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks missed several playoff games. Starting forward Julius Randle never returned from a shoulder injury suffered in early April.

Still, Thibodeau—a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and already the fifth-winningest coach in Knicks history—helped Brunson lead New York to within two games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, he's been rewarded with a three-year contract extension.

An Eventful Offseason Has the Needle Pointing Up

The Knicks have entered true title-contender territory

Rose pulled off one of the biggest moves of the 2024 offseason, acquiring Mikal Bridges from the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets .

New York paid a steep price, but now the Knicks have two of the premier 3-and-D wings in the NBA to play alongside Brunson. Randle will return, and Thibodeau can play around with a bench that still includes Hart, DiVincenzo, McBride and Robinson.

It doesn't seem like the Knicks are completely satisfied with their roster yet, either. More upgrades could still be coming.

Regardless, Thibodeau deserves this extension. He, along with Brunson, have brought the Knicks back not only to relevance but to true championship contention.