The New York Knicks notched their 45th win of the season on Thursday night, but looming over them was the confirmed absence of Julius Randle for the remainder of the season. Randle has already missed the last 28 consecutive games due to the injury, and he will miss the Knicks’ remaining seven.

Prior to the Knicks' 120-109 win over the Sacramento Kings, it was announced that Randle would need to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, sidelining him until early next season.

There were hopes that Randle would be able to make a return before the postseason, giving the Knicks a massive boost in their title chances, but Thursday's news was a massive hit to New York, as they still remain in prime position for the postseason, but making a deep run without Randle will be a much taller order.

Prior to the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau allegedly told reporters that Randle did not endure a setback. However, an interview with Randle from Chris Haynes dropped moments later in which Randle revealed he had indeed endured a setback.

"I want everyone to know that I did everything in my power to get back this season," Randle told Bleacher Report. "That was my intention, to be playing right now. That's why I didn't opt for surgery when it happened. But what caused me to finally go through with getting surgery was about five weeks ago, I went through a full-contact session in pads and re-injured my shoulder. My s--t wasn't stable. I felt like I was in the same state when I first dislocated it, and It's been an uphill battle ever since.

Following the game, Thibodeau was asked about Randle's comments.

"I didnt— He was going through, and this is where we talked about he was taking contact, but it was controlled contact. It was with pads, right? And so some days he felt better than others. [...] In the end, he had to trust his gut, that he had to play the way he plays, which is very physical and aggressive with his shoulder — he can't change his style of play.”

Surgery was the 'Best' Option for the Knicks Star

Randle reportedly visited doctors who confirmed surgery was the correct move

It was a lingering dark cloud that Randle was continuing to rehabilitate the shoulder but had not yet been cleared for contact. With time ticking until the playoffs, Randle decided to consult specialists who determined that surgery would be the best course of action.

While that left Thibodeau disappointed, he said that his superstar was doing everything he could to get back onto the court.

"At the end of the day, I trust Julius. And he's gotta trust his body. He took it as far as he could...I don't want a guy out there that doesn't feel comfortable being out there, I don't think that's right...just be ready for next year.”

Prior to the injury, Randle had played in 46 games this season, in which he averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists, while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. His outstanding stats for New York led to his third All-Star selection, though he did not participate as he was already injured at that point.

Randle sustained the bizarre injury on January 27, in a game against the Miami Heat. A play caused him to fall to the ground near the basket, landing hard on his shoulder and dislocating it.

NY Knicks Looking Ahead With Playoffs Looming

Thiboudeau stated that the Knicks have moved on from Randle's injury and will focus on winning

The loss comes as OG Anunoby is also dealing with setbacks following an elbow injury. He also went down in late January, around the same time as Randle, but did return for a few games in March. However, he has not played since his return, but the feeling is he could come back prior to the playoffs.

The injuries piling up – and more questions about Randle's season-ending surgery following Thursday's win – clearly left Thibodeau feeling frustrated. Asked multiple times about Randle's injury, the Knicks head coach finally said bluntly:

"[Surgery] is the best decision right now. So, that decision is made, we're not gonna talk about it anymore, we're gonna focus on what we need to focus on, which is winning.”

If healthy, Randle would have been a key contributor to the Knicks’ playoff run, as he would serve as the main starter alongside Jalen Brunson. However, now that he will not be in the lineup, the team will have to shift to getting used to playing without him, something they have already begun to do.

According to Thibodeau, the Knicks will move on from Randle this season and focus on winning the games in front of them. This will be crucial as New York is currently clinging onto the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, with multiple teams on their tail. The win on Thursday night snapped a three-game lising skid.