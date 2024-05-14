Highlights The short-handed Knicks should turn to a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein for Game 5.

That lineup dominated in the regular season, outscoring opponents by 104 in 172 minutes.

By swapping Precious Achiuwa for McBride in the starting lineup, the Knicks add more shooting, ball-handling, and speed.

It's no secret the New York Knicks find themselves desperately short-handed vs. the Indiana Pacers in their second round series.

The Knicks are without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and now OG Anunoby, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and doesn't seem likely to return soon. These injuries have forced Tom Thiodeau to turn to Precious Achiuwa, Alec Burks, and Jericho Sims, three players who weren't even in the playoff rotation at the start of the series.

However, with the series now tied 2-2 and the Pacers stealing the momentum heading into Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, there is one proven lineup Thibodeau can turn to: a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Miles "Deuce" McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartensten.

That lineup dominated opponents in the regular season, outscoring opponents by 104 points in 172 minutes. That translates to a 31.1 net rating. The Knicks turned to it as a starting unit when they were short-handed in March and went 5-4 over a nine-game stretch.

In Games 3 and 4 against the Pacers, Thibodeau started with Brunson, DiVincenzo, Hart, Hartenstein, and Achiuwa at power forward, with no McBride. That lineup was the Knicks' second-most used lineup of the regular season, logging 189 minutes together and posting a solid 6.4 net rating.

In theory, Achiuwa brings more size, length, rebounding, and defense, but it hasn't played out that for New York. That lineup has been less effective in the playoffs. It's once again the Knicks' second-most played lineup, but they've gotten demolished in 29 minutes together, getting outscored by 16. At a 100-possession pace, that comes out to a -34 net rating.

The big problem has been on the defensive end, where that unit is allowing 150 points per 100 possessions. Of course, it's a small sample size and largely reflective of the start to Game 4 vs. the Pacers. Indiana got off to a 21-8 start over the first 8:12 of the game before Thibodeau made a substitution. That stretch skews the overall numbers for that unit, but it was still a net negative even before Game 4.

The Brunson-McBride-DiVincenzo-Hart-Hartenstein lineup has played just 13 minutes in the playoffs, and the data isn't pretty, either: they've been out-scored by three and posted a -20.2 net rating.

However, as ugly as that net rating is, it's because of offensive futility. In the playoffs, that lineup with McBride in place of Achiuwa has a 92.3 offensive rating — a number that would have been last in the NBA in the regular season by 14 points. That unit played four minutes in Game 4 and shot 2-of-6. Remove that stint, and that same five-man lineup has played nine minutes in the playoffs and shot 6-of-13, meaning there's reason to believe that that horrendous offensive rating is skewed by the small Game 4 sample.

Conversely, in 13 minutes, that lineup has posted a 112.5 defensive rating, right on track with the Knicks' 112.4 defensive rating for the regular season, which ranked ninth in the NBA.

Case for Swapping in McBride

Placing McBride in the starting lineup gives the Knicks more shooting, speed, and lineup versatility

The Knicks can't afford to get off to a slow start in Game 5. Affording the Pacers an early lead and forcing the fatigued Knicks to battle back from a deficit could prove fateful.

It's why swapping McBride for Achiuwa could be so critical for the Knicks. McBride not only stands to have the freshest legs of the Knicks' starting five, as he's averaging just 23.2 minutes per game this postseason, he's also a more natural fit within the starting five.

McBride has turned into one of the Knicks' best three-point shooters this season, knocking down 41% of his triples. He's been up-and-down in the playoffs, but he'd get his best looks playing alongside Brunson, DiVincenzo, Hart, and Hartenstein, four players whose gravity opens up looks for one another.

Having another shooter on the floor could also open up looks for the others, and McBride's ability to drive and kick is something Achiuwa simply doesn't offer.

On the defensive end, McBride can also apply pressure to Tyrese Haliburton. Having McBride track the engine of the Pacers' offense would allow DiVincenzo (who's often guarded Haliburton this series) to save some energy on the defensive end. DiVincenzo is also a strong off-ball defender and skilled at playing the passing lanes, so moving him off of Haliburton could also allow the Knicks to force some turnovers.

Thibodeau's reluctance to turn to this lineup likely has to do with the Pacers size. Indeed, with a lineup of Brunson, McBride, DiVincenzo, Hart, and Hartenstein, the Knicks would have just one player listed as taller than 6-foot-4. It could potentially become a problem on the glass, where the Pacers have surprisingly held up against the Knicks' relentless pursuit of misses.

However, with Achiuwa on the floor this series, the Knicks have a rebounding percentage of 49.7%, a three-point decline from their series average of 52.3%.

The Knicks would miss some of Achiuwa's rim protection, but adding more speed to the floor against a Pacers team that's looking to run off misses could be important.

Likewise, by going small, the Knicks might invite the Pacers to try to posting Pascal Siakam, who'd have a massive height advantage against everyone but Hartenstein. Siakam has been incredibly efficient so far this series, averaging 18.3 points on 54.4% shooting. He has torched the Knicks from inside, shooting 62.5% from less than 5 feet, 57.1% from 5-9 feet, and 69.2% from 10-14 feet.

But it might be a win for the Knicks to invite the Pacers to put the ball in Siakam's hands rather than Haliburton's. Thibodeau has repeatedly called Haliburton an "offense unto himself." One suspects the Knicks might take their chances with Siakam trying to post up Hart from 10 feet away, rather than letting Haliburton launch step-back threes or knife into the lane for drive-and-kicks.

There are no easy answers for the Knicks now. They are down four rotation players, three of whom would arguably be starters this season without injuries. With the series hanging in the balance, Thibodeau needs to turn to a lineup that has a large enough sample of being effective.