Highlights The Knicks won Game 2 with a dramatic go-ahead shot by Donte DiVincenzo

Thibodeau's coaching style of grit and never giving up reflected in the Knicks' play.

New York took a 2-0 series lead against the Sixers, and are aiming for a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Philadelphia 76ers took a commanding lead in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs, only for the New York Knicks to storm back and take the victory. Game 2 on Monday night followed a similar formula, but this time the game would end in dramatic fashion. Knicks’ coach Tom Thibodeau echoed the sentiment that it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

"The writers always think the games are over. I never think the games are over." --Tom Thibodeau

Indeed, the game was a nail-biter until the very end for both sides. After the Knicks found themselves down by five points and staring the loss of home court advantage in the eyes, Jalen Brunson made a clutch three-pointer that hit the rim and bounced in.

New York then got the offensive rebound, which Isaiah Hartenstein passed to OG Anunoby. In return, Anunoby passed it to Donte DiVincenzo, who (on his second attempt) nailed the go-ahead three-pointer that caused Madison Square Garden to erupt in cheers.

76ers’ Last Effort

The Sixers tried to mount a comeback at the end but failed

Philadelphia ran the ball up the court in a last effort, getting it to the main man, Joel Embiid. However, his potential game-tying three-pointer bounced off the rim, officially giving the 104-101 win to the Knicks.

Thibodeau also addressed the luck factor involved in games of this nature. He recognized that the Knicks got a few balls that bounced their way due to Sixers' mistakes, and that is all part of the game.

“They miss a couple, and the next thing you know, the game changes. And that's how quick you can change. And you need good fortune. Sometimes the ball bounces your way. We had a couple that bounced around the rim and went in. So that's part of it, too.” –Tom Thibodeau

Microcosm of the Knicks’ Play

The game was a microcosm of Tom Thibodeau’s coaching style

The game was almost a microcosm of the Knicks’ style of play all season. Tom Thibodeau has coached the team to play with a gritty mentality to never give up until the buzzer sounds. As cheesy as it may sound, the method has worked for New York all season, who finished the regular season with 50 wins, their most since 2013.

A poll was recently released that asked NBA players about which coach they would be the least likely to play for, and Tom Thibodeau was the winner. However, this sentiment has not been reflected by his players, who have grown to not only respect his coaching style but thrive under it.

It has worked in the first two games of this series. The Knicks now take a 2-0 series lead and will head to Philadelphia to try to improve that lead to a commanding 3-0.