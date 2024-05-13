Highlights The Knicks need more energy and aggression in Game 5 after the Pacers' blowout victory.

The New York Knicks were hopeful as they entered Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers. They knew that they had allowed Game 3 to get away from them, and an ideal situation would have been to at least win one of their games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and go back to Madison Square Garden up 3 games to 1.

That hope quickly evaporated as the Pacers ended the 1st quarter of game 4 on a 34-14 run and never looked back as they cruised to a 121-89 blowout victory. The Knicks came out flat and appeared lackadaisical during stretches throughout the game, especially on the defensive end.

Even though an excuse could be made for the key players missing due to injury, the Knicks were still outplayed, and the Pacers appeared to want it more than they did. The Knicks lacked aggression and intensity and the Pacers just capitalized off of their lack of energy. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau voiced his opinion via postgame press conference about what his team has to do to regain control of the series.

"We can't have a hangover, we gotta fix it, and we have to come with a will and determination to respond to what happened."

Thibodeau's comments must be taken to heart by his players as they have several issues that need to be fixed entering Game 5. First and foremost, they cannot allow themselves to get off to a slow start. No lead is ever safe in the NBA, but the Pacers were like a heavyweight boxer who has their opponent on the ropes going for the knockout blow.

They carried the momentum for the entire game and had it until the final buzzer. Now, with the series shifting back to the Garden, the Knicks will have the luxury of feeding off their home crowd who have been one of the most loyal fanbases in the NBA. That may be just the injection of motivation the Knicks need as they prepare for a pivotal Game 5.

Hart and Divincenzo Can't Dwell on Poor Performance

The Knicks are depending on the duo to be more assertive

Both Josh Hart and Donte Divincenzo have been outstanding during this recent run of playoff success by the Knicks. Fatigue may have played a key factor due to the workload given to both players throughout the postseason. But this is where Thibodeau's postgame comments should set the tone for the remainder of the series. During this time of year in the NBA, everyone is banged up. Everybody is tired, but who has the fortitude to push through and be great in the big moments that matter most?

As Thibodeau explained, it's all about "a will and determination to succeed," and that's the exact mindset he's trying to instill in his players. Hart has been able to do it all for the Knicks as he is capable of filling any role the team needs.

Anything from being a defensive stopper, becoming a facilitator, playing all 48 minutes, or simply crashing the boards, Hart excels at it all. He has been the heart and soul of the team, and even though he's a bit undersized, his determination and hustle allow him to succeed. The Knicks need Hart to produce all across the board and his presence on the floor has proven to be invaluable. Here is a breakdown of Hart's stats and how they affect the Knicks' wins and losses in the postseason.

Josh Hart's Playoff Statistics w/ NYK Hart's Stats During Wins Hart's Stats During Losses 17.6 PPG 12.5 PPG 14.5 RPG 9.0 RPG 5.3 APG 4.0 APG

Divincenzo has developed into a confident player who isn't afraid to take the initiative when things aren't flowing offensively for the Knicks. He can be the spark plug the team needs to get going as he has put on a clinic shooting the basketball this postseason. Divincenzo has solidified his role on the team and has saved his best basketball for the playoffs. It's also no surprise how he's able to flourish due to the undeniable chemistry he has with his former Villanova teammates. Just like Hart, Divincenzo's solid production has equaled wins for the Knicks as well.

Donte Divincenzo's Playoff Stats w/ NYK Divincenzo's Stats During Wins Divincenzo's Stats During Losses 18.5 PPG 14.0 PPG 48 % 3-point percentage 33 % 3-point percentage 1.0 steals per game 0.75 steals per game 1.0 blocks per game 1.0 blocks per game

Will the Knicks Respond Accordingly?

Knicks must Be prepared after embarrassing defeat

The Knicks have always been a reflection of their city. They are both very similar as both embody a hard-working, blue-collar attitude with the will and determination to get up after they've been knocked down. The Knicks realize the importance of this game and best believe Thibodeau will have his squad ready to go and mentally prepared.

Despite the Pacers having a definite size advantage, the Knicks will have to match their physicality and try to make the Pacers slow down and play the game at their tempo. The last thing that the Knicks want is to face the possibility of going back to Indiana down 3-2. They have little room for error as they are expected to play with a sense of urgency and approach this game like it's Game 7.

Hart was asked a question in a postgame interview about the lack of energy from the Knicks and here is how he responded.

"We didn't come out with great energy. A game like this, we needed to be flying around, we needed to be physical. We know what we did. This wasn't us, and now we just gotta watch the film and get ready for Game 5."

There are many areas where the Knicks will have to improve and many things to address before they take the floor again. The Knicks were outrebounded in Game 4 despite snatching 16 offensive boards. Any extra possessions have to be maximized, whether it's on second chance points from offensive rebounds, points off turnovers, or scoring on fast break opportunities.

The Knicks also have to shoot better from behind the arc. They shot an atrocious 18.9 percent and that just isn't going to get it done. The Knicks can't afford to continue shooting if they are cold and their shots aren't falling and will have to find alternative ways to score if they can't get going from deep. The one thing the Knicks did well was getting to the foul line as they attempted 31 total free throws in Game 4.

On offense, the Pacers thrive on pushing the pace and excel at moving the ball in their halfcourt sets. Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton runs the pick-and-roll to perfection, so the Knicks will have to be prepared and be ready to switch and close out if the ball is kicked out to the shooters on the perimeter.

It's going to take a collective defensive effort, and the longer the Knicks can make the Pacers play into the shot clock, the better. Lastly, the Knicks are going to have to play like their backs are against the wall. They have to come out with the mentality of Game 5 being an elimination game.

Although most teams would give in to the adversity of losing three key starters, the Knicks should find a way to pull out a win in the Garden and put that blowout loss in the rearview mirror.