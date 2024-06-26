Highlights Alex Caruso was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder over multiple other reported offers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were not the only team involved in the Alex Caruso sweepstakes. The New York Knicks reportedly made a big push for the former Chicago Bulls guard, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, offering draft capital in exchange.

League sources reported that the Sacramento Kings also made an offer with draft capital attached for Caruso, according to Johnson. The reported package would have featured the Kings' 13th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Caruso’s Value

Guard is on an expiring contract for next season.

Alex Caruso is expected to make an already deep contending team even deeper. Major perception around the league has focused on the uniqueness of the deal. While not exactly lopsided, the deal is unique for its lack of draft capital. ESPN insider Bobby Marks reported that general managers texted him asking “what picks were involved?”

The 30-year-old perceived value as a contending, veteran piece is what makes the lack of draft capital such a surprise. The deal becomes an even greater coup for the Thunder when looking at Caruso’s expiring contract. Only three million is guaranteed, and Caruso is eligible for a four-year, $79 million extension by Christmas, according to Marks.

The All-Defense guard started his career in Oklahoma City as an undrafted member of the Thunder G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He started 46 games with the team and advanced to the G-League playoff quarterfinals. Meeting with reporters, Caruso mentioned that it was great to see continuity within the organization, adding that it eased the re-acclimation process.

He mentioned he had already spoken with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault over the phone, saying he was excited to play for Daigneault again and that he “can’t wait for [Daigneault] to cuss him out in the first week of practice.”

Bulls Targeted Giddey

The Bulls favored Giddey's potential over draft picks.

Reaction to the trade has been mixed towards Chicago’s front office since announcing the deal that sent Caruso to Oklahoma City in exchange for Giddey. But Johnson reports that the Bulls targeted Giddey all along, turning down other offers from the Knicks and Kings that included unspecified draft capital.

It’s a bold move for a front office that has publicly commented on a need for change going into the offseason. Giddey is eligible for a rookie contract extension before October and could earn up to $225 million over five years, according to Marks.

Selected sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City, the 6’8” Australian swing-man provided a much-needed play-making boost that allowed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander more opportunities to rest as a primary option. But Giddey had a tough year during his last season with Oklahoma City, averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, all declines from his sophomore year.

NBA commentator Bill Simmons declared that the Chicago Bulls won the trade. “I like Giddey” he told guest Ryen Russillo on his weekly podcast, adding “this is one of the all-time buying low trades of this century.”

Giddey Excited for Fresh Start

Guard flew in from Australia to meet with the organization and reporters.

“I’m very excited to be here in Chicago,” Josh Giddey said during the opening questions for an introductory press conference. Describing the trade process, Giddey heaped nothing but praise on Oklahoma City general manager, Sam Presti. He described his relationship with Presti as “great,” adding “the one thing that I really respect is his transparency, he’s very open and honest and with me.”

“[Sam] spoke to me about potentially different roles, coming off the bench, running the second unit and I just said to him at this point in my career, it’s not something that I’m overly eager to do. He got it, we worked together, and he got me to a great spot.” - Josh Giddey

Giddey mentioned that while he has met Chicago’s head coach, Billy Donovan, they had not discussed how he would fit into the team for next season. “We haven't spoken about roles,” he said, explaining that he understood that the Bulls have “a lot of good guards, Ayo, Coby, Dalen, they’ve got a lot of guys that handle the rock.”

Giddey is expected to fill a role similar to Lonzo Ball, who has still not recovered from knee surgery. “I see myself just making basketball and the game simple for everybody else and making it easy for my teammates around me,” he said.