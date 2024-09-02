Key Takeaways Trade rumors surrounding Randle are escalating as he's considered "extraordinarily tradeable."

Randle's potential departure shouldn't greatly affect the Knicks' future success after their recent moves.

The Knicks could use Randle as a trade piece to improve at center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein.

The New York Knicks have been one of the most active teams in the NBA dating back to last Christmas.

At the end of December, they were finally able to pry OG Anunoby away from the Toronto Raptors . He went on to help All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson and the Knicks win a playoff series and come within one game of the Eastern Conference Finals despite what seemed like a never-ending assembly line of injuries.

Then they pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets for one of the most massive draft pick hauls in league history.

The Villanova core of Brunson, Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart , along with Anunoby, make the Knicks a significant threat in the East, more so than they've been in decades.

However, based on recent reports, President Leon Rose and General Manager Gersson Rosas don't seem content with the already competitive roster they've built.

Julius Randle Trade Rumors Accelerating

The Knicks forward is reportedly 'extraordinarily tradeable'

The 29-year-old has been involved in trade rumors for what seems like forever, but he eventually became a valuable part of New York's core.

But after Brunson's breakout season, the Knicks' enthralling playoff run and the acquisitions of Bridges and Anunoby, he doesn't appear as critical to the team's plans moving forward.

In fact, Randle missed the end of last year's regular season and the entirety of the playoffs. This made it seem like, at least on paper, New York may not need its star power forward, especially if Anunoby and Bridges will be starting on the wing.

Scuttlebutt around Randle picked up this offseason, but no concrete news was coming out of New York. That is, at least until Brian Windhorst of ESPN broke some news on the situation on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t Bleacher Report).

"Because of [his] $29 million salary, he is extraordinarily tradable. The Knicks still do have a couple of first-round picks that they can move."

Randle has a $31 million player option for the 2025-26 season, but over the last four years, the Kentucky product has averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 45/35/78 shooting splits. He's made three All-Star teams in those four seasons in addition to winning the league's Most Improved Player award in 2020-21, the same year he was voted Second Team All-NBA.

He finished eighth in MVP voting that year and was Third Team All-NBA in 2022-23. He's outplayed his current contract and will likely decline that player option in search of a more lucrative, long-term deal.

It's doubtful that deal comes from New York, though, which just paid Brunson and Anunoby and will have to re-sign Bridges in two seasons.

As Windhorst explained, that makes Randle very moveable for the Knicks, who could also throw picks into a trade to sweeten the deal.

New York's biggest need is at center after it lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason.