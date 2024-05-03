Highlights The Villanova trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo brought their college bond to the NBA, leading the Knicks to victory.

Even before stepping foot in the NBA, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo already knew what it was like to play in high-pressure games. They achieved the ultimate college basketball goal (twice for Brunson and DiVincenzo and once for Hart) when they were teammates for the Villanova Wildcats. Now, on the bigger stage that is the NBA, the New York Knicks trio showcased their special bond once again during their epic first-round series win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the Knicks took down the Sixers in six games, the three were asked about what it means to replicate what they went through in college in the NBA.

DiVincenzo hilariously started the answer by jokingly saying, "I can't stand these dudes." Hart went the sweet route, saying, "We love each other, we're like brothers." DiVincenzo then became serious and went on a deep-dive into how their special bond has translated to the basketball court.

"Everybody's goal here is to win and it's easier when you have two guys that you've played with formerly, so you know that sometimes when things get heated, it's coming from the right place. And then that translates to everybody and everybody is able to talk to each other in that way." - Donte DiVincenzo

Brunson On the Knicks' Chemistry: "It's special."

New York has rallied despite dealing with tons of injuries

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being short-handed and missing an All-Star caliber player in Julius Randle, the Knicks still managed to get past a 76ers team that had two All-Stars and the reigning MVP in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Brunson has certainly ascended to another level, but there is no way this Knicks team gets to the second-round if they don't have the chemistry they've shown throughout the course of the regular season and into this first-round series.

Brunson agreed with DiVincenzo's point above and noted how the Villanova boys' bond has been contagious with the whole team.

"We really enjoy and involve everyone on this team. The chemistry and communication we have in that locker room, on and off the court, it's special." - Jalen Brunson

It's easy to tell just how tight-knit this group is by the way they play on the court. The Knicks showcased their heart and hustle and that's evident with how offensive rebounding spelled a huge difference in this series. New York outrebounded Philly on the offensive glass 87-64 throughout the six-gamer. The Knicks' 87 total offensive rebounds, as well as their 14.5 offensive rebounds per game, led the entire first round.

Villanova Trio Made Big Shots Throughout the Series

Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo all had their fingerprints on this epic series win

Of course, everybody knows how special Brunson was, especially in the last four games of the series. He averaged 35.5 points through six games, and scored at least 39 points in the last four and 40 or more in the last three outings. With that, he became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1993 to score 39+ points in four straight playoff games, putting him in the same air as His Airness himself.

Brunson also set the franchise playoff record for most points in a game with a playoff career-high 47 points in Game 4. And he closed the deal with an outstanding 41-point outing that saw him score 14 points and make big buckets in the fourth quarter to help close out the deal.

Villanova Boys vs. 76ers Category Jalen Brunson Josh Hart Donte DiVincenzo PPG 35.5 16.8 12.0 RPG 4.0 12.3 3.3 APG 9.0 4.5 2.7 FG% 42.9% 40.5% 36.4% 3P% 30.4% 43.2% 35.9%

Speaking of making big shots, Hart and DiVincenzo had their fair share of cold-blooded hits in this series. DiVincenzo was the star in New York's epic comeback in Game 2 as he made the go-ahead three-pointer during the wild sequence that sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy. With 23 points and five three-pointers in Game 6, DiVincenzo also provided Brunson with the secondary scoring spark they needed to take down Philadelphia for good.

Hart, meanwhile, provided a ton of hustle and energy with his rebounding on both ends of the floor. He averaged 12.3 rebounds, including 3.7 on the offensive glass, through six games. But most importantly, he also made the biggest shot in Game 6, a three-pointer that ultimately clinched the series for the Knicks.

New York will now take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Game 1 tips off at Madison Square Garden on Monday.