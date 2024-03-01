Highlights Villanova trio Brunson, DiVincenzo, Hart shine with Knicks, showcasing chemistry and increased production.

The Villanova Wildcats have walked away victorious in the Men's NCAA Tournament twice in the past decade, defeating North Carolina and Michigan in 2016 and 2018, respectively. While the most memorable moment of the first victory was undoubtedly Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating 3-pointer, both Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson made sizable contributions as starters, especially the former in 2016. By the team's second title run, Brunson was a featured star alongside future Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, with Donte DiVincenzo proving to be one of the nation's best sixth men. DiVincenzo's heroic 31-point performance in the 2018 national championship game undoubtedly moved him up numerous draft boards en route to becoming a first-round selection.

And now seven years removed from Hart's senior season (the first to depart), these three former Wildcats have joined forces with the New York Knicks, with each taking vastly different paths in the NBA.

Hart's career began with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis deal. He has developed a reputation as a hard-nosed, hustle-first player and he's only built on that since heading to New York. Brunson joined the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million contract, a deal that holds incredible value less than two years later. Brunson and Hart's deep friendship even led to the pair starting their own podcast after joining forces in New York, The Roomates Show. Lastly, after winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and playing next to Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors, DiVincenzo opted to join his college teammates on a modest four-year, $46.8 million deal. Even fellow Wildcat Ryan Arcidiacano teamed up with the old crew for 20 games earlier in the season, but is currently a member of the NBA G League's Windy City Bulls.

Injury bug bites in the Big Apple

Knicks left with a void to fill after Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson injuries

Already missing starting center Mitchell Robinson since December following ankle surgery, the Knicks lost two more starters on January 27 against the Miami Heat. Julius Randle, already named an All-Star at the time, suffered a dislocated shoulder, which might require surgery, while recent addition OG Anunoby has been sidelined due to an elbow injury - although he could return soon. Even with New York's recent trade deadline acquisitions, there was still a massive amount of production to be filled by the rest of the roster. The Knicks have arguably been hit harder by injuries than any other team this season.

While Brunson has been the engine propelling the Knicks all season, and also garnering an All-Star selection, he has pushed his game into overdrive in the last month, performing at a level on par with the league's best point guards. Hart's role as an undersized enforcer has remained the same, although he has been expected to perform for nearly 40 minutes per game during this stretch - a trend previously seen with Tom Thibodeau-led teams. He's also made single-digit scoring nights become a rarity thanks to the increased role, often providing the team with another nightly double-double threat.

DiVincenzo has seen arguably the largest role increase since Randle and Anunoby, two of the team's best offensive players, were sidelined due to injuries. His shot attempts and minutes have skyrocketed, despite already being an everyday starter since December, and he is attempting double-digit three-point attempts regularly as the Knicks squeeze as much production as they can out of the sharpshooter.

Brunson, DiVincenzo, Hart Average Stats 1/27-2/27 Brunson DiVincenzo Hart PPG 32.1 23.7 12.8 3PM 2.2 5.2 1.4 FGA 24.3 19.4 11.1 MPG 37.8 38.2 39.0

It's evident that the trio's time together at the college level has helped with their chemistry and production in the NBA, where they are all once again playing their best basketball for the same team.

Villanova trio can't do it all for Knicks

The Knicks will still need a healthy roster to contend in the playoffs

Despite the encouraging production from Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart, it's become evident that the team will still need a fully-healthy roster in order to be a competitive playoff team. The Knicks have won just 6 of their last 14 games, yet have managed to hold on to a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. But without the production of the team's Villanova trio, things could look much bleaker for New York as they await the injury status of Randle.

Knicks Stats With & Without Julius Randle With Without PPG 115.4 107.6 Record 29-17 6-8 FG% 46.9 44.6

While Anunoby is a solid third or fourth option offensively and a vital all-around piece for New York, the Knicks operate around Brunson and Randle. So the absence of the latter has left the team playing a different style of basketball without their iso-heavy, volume shooting big man - but that doesn't mean they've been better. There's a reason that Randle remains in New York despite numerous trade rumors ahead of past trade deadlines and in the offseason. His all-around offensive game is hard to replace in the NBA, even if he does make highlight reels for the wrong reasons at times.

Now sitting at 35-25 after a loss to the Warriors, the Knicks are a prime "contender or pretender" candidate despite experiencing one of the franchise's most successful regular-season campaigns since Patrick Ewing donned the blue and orange. However, the Knicks have realized in recent years that a good regular season record alone doesn't cut it come playoff time - and neither does digging deep into the team's rotation for production consistently. New York is surely hoping this injury-ravaged campaign will result in a battle-tested and healthy roster come playoff time, and that the increased production from Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart sticks around even when the other starters return.