Highlights The Knicks and 76ers face off in the post-All-Star Break with both teams still suffering from injuries.

Both teams had struggled prior to the break, with the Knicks losing four in a row and the 76ers going 3-8.

Whichever team wins this game will have sole possession of 4th place in the Eastern Conference, for now.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are coming off the All-Star Break and seek to start the final portion of the season on a positive note. Both teams are in a similar boat concerning injuries, and whoever wins this matchup could control the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks enter this matchup in the City of Brotherly Love at 33-22, fourth place in the East. Meanwhile, the Sixers are just a half-game back of New York at 32-22. If the Knicks win this game, they will retain possession of fourth place for now, but a 76ers win will mean that the two teams flip-flop in the standings, and the Knicks will fall to fifth.

Both teams desperately needed the eight-day break in order to heal up key players. However, this does not mean that those players will return for this game, as they still are listed as out. The 76ers will be without superstar Joel Embiid due to his knee injury, while the Knicks still lack Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, among others.

The last time these two met was on January 5, when the Knicks blew the Sixers out 128-92. But these two teams are drastically different now than they were then, with the lack of key players due to injury. After the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak last month, they have dropped their last four straight. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is 3-8 since Embiid went down with a knee injury on January 30.

Injury report and how to watch

Both teams will be lacking significant players

Knicks

OG Anunoby (OUT - Right elbow)

Julius Randle (OUT - Right shoulder)

Mitchell Robinson (OUT - Left ankle)

Bojan Bogdanovic (PROBABLE - Left calf)

Isaiah Hartenstein (PROBABLE - Left Achilles)

76ers:

Robert Covington (OUT - Left knee)

Joel Embiid (OUT - Left knee)

De’Anthony Melton (OUT - Back)

Nicolas Batum (QUESTIONABLE - Left hamstring)

How to watch:

7:00 PM ET, MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Sixers are favored at home against the banged-up Knicks

Point Spread: Knicks +1 (-110) / 76ers -1 (-110)

Money Line: Knicks (-102) / 76ers (-116)

Over/Under: 226.5 (-110)

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks, from props to parlays

Point spread bet: 76ers -1 (-110)

While both teams come into this matchup severely depleted, it is the Knicks who suffer more in this department. While they have reserves in Donte DiVincenzo (who has been solid when needed) as well as newly-acquired Alec Burks, their injuries continue to pile up. Jalen Brunson is a proven All-Star who should lead the way for them, but the Sixers feature more proven talent at the moment.

“The fight is different. There’s no laying down. There's no just giving up saying, 'Oh, we don't have Joel. We don't have (Melton). We don't have Tobias.' There's none of that. [We keep going.]” —Tyrese Maxey on the current state of the 76ers

While a glaring hole is left in the 76ers when Joel Embiid is absent, they are getting much-needed assistance from Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry, who is coming off of an All-Star appearance himself. They also feature Cam Payne and Buddy Hield, who seek to make an impact in this game.

The Knicks do have the weapons off the bench to counter what the 76ers fire at them, but the question is whether they will be able to. Look for Philadelphia to take this game but by a narrow 108-105 margin.

Donte DiVincenzo - Over 19.5 points (-115)

Donte DiVincenzo has stepped up in the absence of his fellow teammates. He is averaging 13.6 points per game this season, but in his last five games, that number jumps up to 26.2 points per game. He is expected to be a starter in this game, so look for him to assist Jalen Brunson by putting up over 19.5 points against the 76ers in this game.

Tyrese Maxey - Over 6.5 assists (-122)

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 6.4 assists with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and 6.6 in his last five games. Night in and night out, he has become almost a lock to record at least 6 assists. When facing a Knicks squad which is averaging 114 points allowed per game, expect Maxey to be able to perform his offensive craft of recording consistent assists: at least 6.5 in this case.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.