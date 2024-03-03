Highlights The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons with Darius Garland shining, showcasing his scoring ability and securing a season sweep.

The Knicks struggled, lost against the Warriors, suffering another low-scoring game with key starters out.

The Cavaliers are favored against the Knicks, emphasizing their recent success and warning of possible team weaknesses if Mitchell and LeVert are absent.

The Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Detroit Pistons their 50th loss of the season on Friday night, and look to keep their momentum going as the struggling New York Knicks come into their home court on Sunday night.

The Cavs have soared this season, mostly thanks to the elite play of Donovan Mitchell, and look to retain possession of the second seed in the East.

Cleveland built up a 26-point lead in their game against the Pistons, though Detroit were no pushovers. They did almost surmount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the difference in play between these two teams came into light, as Cleveland closed them out by a score of 110-100.

Mitchell did not play in this game, so Darius Garland took the spotlight.

Garland went berserk in the second quarter, putting up 18 of his 29 total points in that period. He went 6-for-7 from the three-point range in that quarter, which is the method those 18 points were scored.

Overall, he went 8-for-12 from the three-point range and 9-for-21 as a whole. Cleveland defeated Detroit to secure the season sweep, their second consecutive.

Meanwhile, it was not pretty for the Knicks as it was another game with their starters out. Jalen Brunson did what he could, putting up 27 points, but after that, New York lacked the depth necessary to keep up with Golden State.

The Warriors defeated the Knicks 110-99, marking the second straight game that the Knicks failed to score triple-digit figures in points.

Injury report and how to watch

Knicks and Cavaliers both come into this game with injuries

Knicks:

OG Anunoby (OUT - Right elbow)

Julius Randle (OUT - Right shoulder)

Mitchell Robinson (OUT - Left ankle)

Cavaliers:

Ty Jerome (OUT - Right ankle)

Caris LeVert (QUESTIONABLE - Right elbow)

Donovan Mitchell (QUESTIONABLE - Left knee)

How to watch:

7:00 PM ET, MSG, ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio

Betting Lines

Cavaliers favored heavily

Point Spread: Cavaliers -5 (-110) / Knicks +5 (-110)

Money Line: Cavaliers (-215) / Knicks (+180)

Over/Under: 211.5

GIVEMESPORT Picks

Predicting Cavs win, big night from Mobley

Point spread bet: Cavaliers -5 (-110)

The Cavaliers have soared as of late, transforming from a middle-of-the-pack team to second in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics. The opposite can be said of the Knicks, who currently still possess the fourth seed, but after a red-hot January, they lost most of their starters to injury, leading to disorder.

This, combined with a red-hot Julius Garland, and supporting pieces such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and the Knicks stand little chance as currently constituted.

That being said, Cleveland is not invincible, as they still have growing pains they need to etch out. They almost allowed the Pistons to make a comeback, and they did lose to the Chicago Bulls in overtime a few nights ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : The Cavaliers lost their first overtime game in the Mitchell-Garland-Mobley era to the Bulls on Feb. 28. They had won 11-straight overtime games prior to the loss.

Additionally, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert missed the previous game due to left knee soreness and a right elbow sprain, respectively.

If those two do not play in this game, the Knicks will be able to take advantage of a weakened Cleveland team. Brunson will need to go off and the team will need adequate support from their secondary starters, as well as the bench.

But a Cleveland team with Mitchell and LeVert subtracted is more on par with the currently depleted Knicks team, and so it could be a more even matchup.

Evan Mobley to notch a double-double (-115)

Mobley has been an outstanding component of the Cavs’ lineup as of late. In the game against the Pistons, he finished with 22 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists. He went 7-for-13 from the floor and 8-of-11 from three, becoming the first Cavaliers player since LeBron James to reach that mark.

Mobley notched his 19th double-double of the season and second in three games. With the Knicks’ offense and defense struggling as of late, look for Mobley to notch his 20th double-double.

Isaiah Hartenstein to notch 6.5 rebounds (-120)

Isaiah Hartenstein has not been the point machine he was expected to be, but he has added value defensively. Primarily a bench player, Hartenstein has been forced to play in the starting lineup as injuries have ravaged the Knicks’ starters.

They have therefore not received the offensive output necessary to win most games, but Hartenstein does provide defensive value.

He has averaged 8.5 rebounds per game this season, and has put up 6, 8, and 7 rebounds in his last three games each. He can be streaky, but look for Hartenstein to notch at least 6.5 rebounds in this game to help keep the Knicks competitive.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.