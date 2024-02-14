Highlights Both the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic are looking to leave with a win before the All-Star Break.

The Knicks' struggles can be attributed to injuries to key starters, while the Magic have a healthier roster.

Jalen Brunson and Franz Wagner are expected to have strong performances for the Knicks and Magic, respectively.

Only one game remains for the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic before the All-Star Break this weekend. The Knicks will head to central Florida to attempt to salvage the final game before the break, after dropping their last three straight. Meanwhile, Orlando enters a back-to-back and seeks to end the week with a win, after dropping their last game to the Oklahoma City Thunder, by a score of 127-113 last night.

These two teams last met on January 15, when the Magic took the game at Madison Square Garden by a score of 98-94. However, following this game, the Knicks began a nine-game winning streak. That period of glory has since ended, though, as the Knicks have hit the skids.

The reason comes down to injuries, plain and simple: the majority of their important starters, such as Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, are still out with shoulder and elbow injuries respectively, and the plan is for them to return shortly after the break.

The healthy Magic look to take advantage of a struggling Knicks team to give themselves their 30th win of the season. They would sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, five games over .500 should they win. Meanwhile, New York still sits in fourth place with a 33-21 record, but that could change if they lose and the Philadelphia 76ers win, causing them to flip-flop spots and drop the Knicks to fifth place before the break.

The Knicks, after being on the road for much of the first half of the season, will play the majority of their games at Madison Square Garden going forward. However, this matchup will be a home game for the Magic, and the two teams will meet for the final time on March 8th in New York.

Injury report and how to watch

The Magic will look to capitalize on a heavily-injured Knicks team

Knicks

OG Anunoby (OUT - Right Elbow)

Donte DiVincenzo (QUESTIONABLE - Right Hamstring)

Isaiah Hartenstein (QUESTIONABLE - Left Achilles)

Julius Randle (OUT - Right Shoulder)

Magic

TBA (none expected)

How to watch

7:00 PM EST, MSG, Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Magic are favored to win

Point Spread: Magic -2.5 (-110) / Knicks +2.5 (-110)

Money Line: Magic (-140) / Knicks (+117)

Over/Under: 214.5

Our Picks

Expect the Magic to hurt an incomplete Knicks squad

Team pick: Orlando -2.5 (-110)

The Orlando Magic currently do not have any major injuries. Meanwhile, the Knicks are without the majority of their starters, and even some of their bench players have gotten hurt recently. Donte DiVincenzo, who has stepped up in the absence of Randle and Anunoby, is now listed as questionable after injuring his right hamstring in the game against the Houston Rockets.

Despite coming off a frustrating loss where a foul was called on Jalen Brunson with zero seconds left, allowing Houston to shoot the game-winning free throw, the Knicks still played poorly. They could not keep up with Houston’s offense despite coming back to tie the game multiple times, but could not pull ahead.

The Knicks have filed a protest to challenge the outcome of the game, which, if confirmed, could lead to portions of the game being replayed. However, that outcome is unlikely, so regardless, New York will have to move forward. Orlando is a significantly better squad than the Rockets currently, so if the Knicks play the way they did in that game, trouble could be afoot for them.

Franz Wagner over 25.5 points (-125)

Franz Wagner put up 36 points in the Magic’s 114-108 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. He recorded three rebounds and successfully made 12 of 22 field goals in the game, good enough for a 54.5 percentage. Expect him to go off in this game with at least 25 points, especially against a Knicks squad who rank 13th in giving up assists to the opposition, with 1,404.

The good news for New York is that Jalen Brunson is confirmed to be playing. In his last game, Brunson went 10-for-25 with 27 points, along with seven assists. He went 40.0% from the field, so expect him to put up a fight against the opposing squad as he always does.