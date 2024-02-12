Highlights Despite injuries, the Knicks are averaging 115 points per game, and seek to extend their three-game road winning streak.

The Rockets are 18-9 in home games and rank third in the West in rebounding, but rank 12th in standings.

Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo are expected to be key contributors for the Knicks, while Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green have been top performers for the Rockets.

With only two games remaining before the much-needed All-Star Break, the New York Knicks will head out west to take on the Houston Rockets in on Monday night. The Knicks have overall been a strong team the past few weeks, despite some struggles recently due to major injuries plaguing the squad.

The Knicks beat the Rockets at Madison Square Garden on January 17, 109-94. This game came during the midst of the Knicks’ dominant January in which they went 14-2 in that calendar month. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson scored 31 and 30 points, respectively, after Brunson missed the previous two games with a bruised left calf.

The Rockets’ loss to the Knicks on January 17 marked the very beginning of the Knicks’ nine-game win streak, which was a key component in their dominant January. However, the Knicks appear a bit different now as they have suffered short-term injuries to OG Anunoby and Randle, as well as Isaiah Hartenstein. The Rockets seek to defeat the Knicks after coming off a 122-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Injury report and how to watch

Both teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries

Knicks

Jericho Sims (DAY TO DAY - Illness)

Mitchell Robinson (OUT - Ankle)

Isaiah Hartenstein (DAY TO DAY - Achillies)

Julius Randle (OUT - Shoulder)

OG Anunoby (OUT - Elbow)

Rockets

Tari Eason (OUT - Leg)

Steven Adams (OUT FOR SEASON - Knee)

Fred VanVleet (DAY TO DAY - Adductor)

Cam Whitmore (DAY TO DAY - Ankle)

Alperen Sengun (DAY TO DAY - Back)

How to watch

8:00 PM EST, MSG, SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Knicks are heavy favorites

Point Spread: Knicks -4 (-108) / Rockets +4 (-112)

Money Line: Knicks (-166) / Rockets (+140)

Over/Under: 220

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks, favoring New York

Straight bet: Knicks -4 (-108)

Despite New York’s two-game losing streak due to being depleted with injury, they currently possess a three-game road winning streak and seek to extend that. They are only 14-12 in road games this season, but the majority of their road games came during the first half of the season prior to their identity being found.

The Knicks rank fourth in the NBA with 46 rebounds per game, but their rebounds leader (Julius Randle with 9.2) is out. The Rockets sit at 12th in the Western Conference, with a losing record of 23-29. However, they are 18-9 in home games this season and rank third in the West in rebounding, averaging 45.6 per game. Alperen Sengun leads them with 9.3 per game.

Despite the Knicks being severely undermanned due to injury, they are still averaging 115 points per game, while the Rockets average 112 points given up. Houston is also shooting 46.3 percent from the floor, which is lower than the 47.1 percent the Knicks allow.

Player prop: Donte DiVincenzo over 18.5 points (-120)

Donte DiVincenzo has stepped in for the Knicks as a nice role player amidst their injuries. He is averaging 13.5 points per game, but is averaging 25.6 points in his last five games, including a monster two-game stretch where he put up 32 and 36 points in the Knicks’ contests versus Memphis and Dallas earlier this week. Expect him to slot in alongside Brunson and be a key contributor in this game.

