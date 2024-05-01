Highlights The Knicks need to add a superstar like Devin Booker to complement Jalen Brunson for championship contention.

Trading Julius Randle for Booker would enhance the Knicks' roster and create a strong backcourt duo.

Despite Randle's contributions, adding Booker as a superstar alongside Brunson is necessary for the Knicks' success.

The New York Knicks, for the first time since the 2010 to 2013 period, are finally back in the NBA Playoffs consistently and among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are currently leading the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday night. Despite the Knicks currently having a lead in the series, the Knicks need to make the next jump and should seriously consider adding a superstar in the off-season to pair with Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks have been dealt the injury bug throughout the season and in the playoffs. Since January, they have been without All-NBA power forward Julius Randle. Also, Mitchell Robinson missed Game 4 and Bojan Bogdanovic will be out for the remainder of the playoffs.

The Knicks' current roster and even their roster, fully healthy, simply cannot compete with the Boston Celtics. If these two teams matched up in the Eastern Conference Finals, the star power of the Celtics in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis would simply be too much for the Knicks.

Knicks Need To Make Acquiring Booker A Priority

Leon Rose needs to make a phone call to the Phoenix Suns

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Brunson has recently developed into a superstar, he is the first superstar the Knicks have had since Carmelo Anthony. However, if the Knicks want to compete for a championship, they need to follow the method of other teams and have another superstar to compliment Brunson in a 1A and 1B type of role. Devin Booker would be that type of superstar for the Knicks.

After an embarrassing four-game sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns see their off-season starting earlier then they envisioned. With no draft capital, and limited cap space, the Suns need to look into trading their most expendable superstar in Devin Booker. The Suns, due to having a big three of their own with a bench of veteran minimum players, have little cap space to improve the roster, so it is time for a reset/retool.

Phoenix Suns Team Payroll Player 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 Kevin Durant 47.6M 51.2M 54.7M UFA Bradley Beal 46.7M 50.2M 53.7M 57.1M Devin Booker 36.0M 49.7M 53.7M 57.7M

NBA Insider Stephen A. Smith mentioned Booker wants to be a Knick, and it makes sense due to the Knicks being a solid team with one of the better rosters in the league in terms of depth, shooting, defense, and a star in Brunson. Also, throughout his career, Booker has played solid basketball at Madison Square Garden, where if he was traded, he would have 41 home games a season. In eight games at the Garden, Booker averaged 30.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. Booker is a young superstar at just 27 years old and is just entering his prime.

Booker would be the perfect player to play alongside Brunson as Booker is an off-ball player, meaning he would not need the ball in his hands, constantly allowing Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo and anybody else to still get their touches. Booker is one of the better offensive players in the league as he shot nearly 50 percent from the field the past two seasons. In addition to his offensive superpower, Booker is an underrated defender as he is physical and has a knack for basketball, as he has averaged 0.9 steals per game both this season and in his career.

Booker, if made available, would easily be the best player available on the open market and the Knicks must take advantage. A backcourt featuring Brunson and Booker would instantly be the best backcourt in the league, surpassing Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks.

Booker also has a lot of respect for Brunson. When the two went head-to-head in the 2022 playoffs, Booker had high praise for the upcoming superstar.

“For his size, he’s really good in the paint. He’s really good with his footwork, pivoting and getting people off balance.”

What The Trade Would Look Like?

New York Receives: Devin Booker

Phoenix Receives: Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, 2025 NYK First-Round Pick, 2025 MIL First-Round Pick (Protected 1-4), and 2027 NYK First-Round Pick

This is the perfect trade for the Knicks as they land another superstar and one that has been playing at a superstar caliber longer than Brunson. Also, Knicks fans who have been desperately wanting a superstar for years now have two on the same team, which was considered unfathomable just a decade ago.

Letting go of Randle would be a tough loss as he was an All-NBA player. However, he is coming off of a dislocated shoulder. Also, as good as Randle is, he is no Booker and the Knicks should make this trade easily. Randle's biggest problem is his inconsistency as he regressed from the three-point line this year (31.1 percent). Speaking of inconsistency, Knicks fans will never forget Randle's putrid performance in the first round of the playoffs in 2021. Randle averaged just 18 points while shooting 29.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the charity stripe.

Randle, overall, has been a great player for the Knicks and one that has brought excitement to the team that had been missing for a while and a playoff appearance that has not happened since 2013. However, it is time for both parties to move on as the Knicks need to do whatever it takes to finally bring a championship back to New York, which has not been done since 1973.

Someone may see the three first-round picks and panic or view it as a reach. However, the Suns will only trade Booker if they get some draft picks as they do not have their own first-round pick until 2031. Even after this trade, the Knicks still have a lot of draft picks even with some of them being protected from other teams.