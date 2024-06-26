Highlights Jeffery Simmons "can't wait" to face rookie Caleb Williams in the first game of the 2024 season.

Simmons, known for past fines and confrontations, is a dangerous opponent for opposing QBs due to his trash-talking and skill.

Simmons aims to intimidate and get in the head of the Chicago Bears and Williams.

Tennessee Titans defensive standout, Jeffery Simmons, has earned a reputation around the NFL as one of the top trash-talkers. On Tuesday, during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, he acknowledged this reputation without a hint of concern:

If you were to ask people around the league “Who is one of the biggest smack-talkers on the field?” They’d probably say me… I admit it, and sometimes it can get reckless.

Just this past season, in a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Simmons was fined $11,473 for his part in a confrontation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and was also involved in several heated exchanges with opposing players when the Titans took on the Cincinnati Bengals.

It doesn't seem like it will stop any time soon, either. In the same appearance, Simmons elaborated on how he's able to be so calm off the field but a different animal once he's between the lines:

I tell people, like, you know, a lot of guys see me off the field and think I'm totally different on the field. But on the field, it's a flip; it's a switch that flips. To me, I have to feed my family. When I'm on the field, I don't have friends.

Jeffery Simmons Sets His Sights on Bears' Rookie QB

As Week 1 approaches, Simmons is already focused on making a statement against Chicago's Caleb Williams.

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans' first game of the 2024 season will be away from home against the Chicago Bears, where Simmons will have the first opportunity to get to their rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams.

He's clearly very excited about getting those opportunities. When asked about his Week 1 matchup against Williams, Simmons didn't even let Eisen mention the rookie quarterback's name before saying, "Painted nails. I can't wait to say that to him."

When he was finally asked the full question, Simmons went on to explain the extra motivations he'll have for this game:

Yeah, it's gonna be one of them games… Of course, I missed the last end of the season, right? It's gonna be the first game of the season. They got us coming to Chicago… In a game like Chicago, now I'm sure they think we're about to get beat, like bad. So that also makes me even talk more smack and boosts me up a little more, makes me get into a different mode as well. So I'll be in a different mode that game.

Comparing it to other sports, Eisen brought up the treatment that WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark has been experiencing since she was drafted and noted that Simmons is in a position to start something similar for Williams in the NFL:

That's like the goal. That's my mindset… Like you said, it is one of those games where it's his real first NFL game and, you know, just hopefully, you know, we're not out to hurt anyone, but at the same time, our goal is to get to him and, you know, it's like you said, welcome to the NFL.

It’s likely that Jeffery Simmons isn't the only player eager to get to Caleb Williams in his rookie season. Many defenders will relish the chance to challenge the promising young quarterback, but Simmons' combination of skill and trash-talking makes him a dangerous opponent.

Although Simmons has been a dominant player at times, he hasn't always fared the best playing against rookie quarterbacks. In his 10 games against rookie quarterbacks throughout his career, he's only managed to get one sack and a mere four quarterback hits.

Jeffery Simmons vs. Rookie Quarterbacks Year Week Opp Sk Solo TFL QB Hits 2019 12 JAX 0 2 0 0 2020 8 CIN 0 2 0 1 2021 4 NYJ 0 4 1 0 2021 5 JAX 0 3 1 2 2021 12 NWE 0 4 0 0 2021 14 JAX 0 3 1 0 2022 18 JAX 0 1 0 0 2023 5 IND 0 1 0 0 2023 12 CAR 1 5 3 1 2023 13 IND 0 1 0 0 Totals 1 26 6 4

He's hoping to change that quickly and add to those stats in Week One of the season. As Simmons himself noted, the goal isn’t to hurt, but to introduce Williams to the NFL with a robust welcome.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.