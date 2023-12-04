Highlights Kobbie Mainoo has impressed for Manchester United this season - despite injury.

The youngster is at the heart of the next generation at Old Trafford with the ability to control matches in the middle of the park.

Mainoo is only a recent regular player in Erik ten Hag's squad but his stats are already impressive.

Kobbie Mainoo has impressed for Manchester United ever since making his club debut in January 2023 against Charlton. It was a composed performance from Mainoo on that occasion, helping Man United secure a 3-0 win against the League One side. It foreshadowed a prosperous future for Mainoo, knowing his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag has helped him thrive recently.

Manchester United have struggled in the 2023/2024 season. Despite a season of progression under ten Hag last season, it has been a different story this season, with a lack of creativity, defensive woes and a lack of a clinical striker at the heart of their issues. It's a story synonymous with the club ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. The club have bounced from manager to manager - most notably José Mourinho - whilst ten Hag was expected to bring stability to the Old Trafford faithful.

The Red Devils have struggled with injuries in the 2023/2024 season. It's a similar story to most clubs - most notably Newcastle United and their seamlessly never-ending list of injuries - yet the middle of the park has been at the heart of Man United's issues. Casemiro has been ruled out injured, Mason Mount has suffered from a lack of fitness and Christian Eriksen is also unavailable.

It's a bleak image for any manager, but in the search for gold, they've found a hidden treasure in Mainoo. Impressive performances in the Premier League have impressed fans, players and pundits around the world. Even manager ten Hag spoke highly of the youngster during the club's pre-season tour.

It’s fantastic. Manchester United are famous for always bringing young players through and he can be one, but we have to see. We have confidence, he’s playing with confidence and I really liked his performance. He showed it, then in the spring he got injured, so we’re really happy there are more youngsters with us now and they’re all doing very good, but I don’t want to raise expectations too high. We have to see, the Premier League is tough, but definitely, you can see, we have some really good young players who can play a role in our squad. But the bar is high.

Mainoo has only recently come into the Old Trafford spotlight, but this article goes through everything you need to know about the youngster - from his age and height to his stats and nationality.

Age and Height

Born on the 19th of April 2005, Mainoo is just 18 years old.

At the age of 18, most have just finished sitting their GCSEs a year ago and are now going to college or sixth form, yet Mainoo is not a typical youngster. His work ethic and determination have allowed him to shine under ten Hag so early in his career.

The youngster is 1.75 metres tall - equating to 5ft 7 inches tall if you prefer that method. It provides him with a low centre of gravity, allowing him to quickly turn defenders and begin transitions.

Former defender Michael Dawson suggested this after Man United's match against Everton, highlighting his importance on the half-turn:

He was just really, really composed. I thought he started every attack. The two centre-backs split and he slotted in. He got on the half-turn, he played everything easily, and when he had to make a hard pass, he did. They must think highly of him because Sofyan Amrabat was on the bench. I thought it was an all-round magnificent performance and he should be proud today.

Nationality

Mainoo is English. He was born in Stockport, Greater Manchester and has lived in the area his entire life.

The 18-year-old has represented England at various youth levels. He made his first appearance for England Under-17 in the 2021/2022 season, making five appearances and scoring one goal. However, Mainoo quickly rose through the ranks, making two appearances in the Under-18 side in 2022 before representing England Under-19 in 2023 six times. Just like he is at Man United, Mainoo is highly regarded in the English set-up.

Yet Mainoo does have the possibility to represent Ghana if he chooses to due to his family background. Several players have switched nationalities if they are not given opportunities and it is highly plausible that Mainoo could do the same. However, if he continues to perform like he is for Manchester United, then Gareth Southgate and England's first team will quickly secure his signature.

Parents

Both of Mainoo's parents are Ghanaian, which - as previously mentioned - means he is eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage. Moving to England is a risk for any family, but it proved worthwhile for theirs. Mainoo went from the cold Saturday mornings of football in a park to signing for Man United at the age of nine. It was only possible due to his parents' determination to succeed, even if they keep a low radar within the media. To the disappointment of Ghanaians around the world, it is expected Mainoo will still choose to represent England - despite his parents' nationality.

Contract

Mainoo's current contract is worth £10,000 per week and runs until the summer of 2027. The club have the option to extend that by another year to 2028, so it is unlikely he will be leaving the club anytime soon.

Mainoo signing his contract extension in February 2023 came recently after his first start for the club against Charlton. On that occasion, Mainoo spoke of his delight when playing for the club.

It's an unbelievable feeling. I've been at this club all my life and it's all led to tonight. To have my family here watching me, surrounding me, it's just amazing. All my immediate family were here; I think bringing anyone else would be too much! They were all here, supporting me, and I waved to them after the game. The team sheet was put up and I was starting, so it was a bit of a shock but I thought, 'I've got to do a job'. There were a few butterflies but it was more just excitement. I played at Old Trafford in the Youth Cup final and I remember that feeling. It was amazing and to have it again was brilliant.

However, according to the Daily Star, Mainoo's recent performances have now earned him a major pay rise, even though he is not signing a new contract. A clause in his current deal allows for a huge 100 percent pay rise once he becomes a regular in the United team. He is now close to seeing that upped to £20,000 per week, with Ten Hag likely to hand him regular game-time. The Daily Star added that when ten Hag arrived last summer, he instituted a policy of tightening up the wages that are offered to younger players. It appears though that they are still willing to reward progress with pay-rise incentives.

Despite the increase to an expected £20,000 per week, it is expected that Mainoo will soon sign a whole new contract by itself. The English midfielder is loved by the hierarchy at Manchester United, with the board - and potentially new ownership - likely to want to keep him at all costs.

The current luxury wage is a stark comparison to Mainoo's progression through the years. He joined Man United at the age of nine after starting his youth career at Cheadle & Gatley Junior Football Club. From there, he worked his way through the academy before eventually being on the verge of the senior squad.

Impressive performances in the EFL Trophy - particularly one against Carlisle - foreshadowed his talent, leading to him being involved with the first team squad from October 2022. It's been a long journey for Mainoo, but now he is reaping the rewards with an impressive wage at 18.

Stats

Mainoo has had very little experience in professional men's football. He's only 18 and made his debut for Man United in January, so it is hardly surprising. He's made six appearances for the club, ending with zero goals or assists - as outlined by the table further below.

However, his work rate and importance to the team when playing can only be shown by more detailed statistics. In just 152 minutes of Premier League football this season, Mainoo has had a pass accuracy of 86.9%, completing 73 passes in the process (per Fotmob). Combined with two accurate long balls, the 18-year-old has impressed pundits around the world, including former Man Utd player Roy Keane - who spoke highly of him after the club's win away to Everton.

Unbelievable. We don't want to get too carried away but I'm sure we will. He looked like he always had time on the ball today, his decision-making, in terms of when to go long and when to go short, in terms of off the ball as well. What an all-round performance. The club obviously think highly of him. With the build-up to the game today, coming to Everton, for the manager to put him in, he and the staff around the place obviously must trust him. Good luck to the kid. He was outstanding. It's a great start for him. Let's hope he stays injury-free and gets a run of games for Man Utd because he looked like a Man Utd type of player. Nice and brave, lots of courage. I loved watching him.

Stats for Man United First Team

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Premier League 3 0 0 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 0 0 Champions League 1 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

However, to provide a more general overlook of his stats, it is worth looking at his record for Man United's youth teams. Ranging from the U18 team to the U21 team, Mainoo has solidified the middle of the park for years, showcasing his talent on a regular basis. As the table below outlines, he has scored just six professional goals in his career with six assists to his name as well. The youngster is yet to receive a yellow or red card, highlighting that he is a composed athlete in challenging moments.

Stats for Man United Youth Teams

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards U18 Premier League 28 2 1 0 0 Premier League 2 17 2 2 0 0 FA Youth Cup 7 2 1 0 0 UEFA Youth League 6 0 0 0 0 EFL Trophy 4 0 2 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

Mainoo's talent is still raw and it is unknown if he will continue along the same trajectory. However, his potential is endless. He has received praise from every corner of the world in his opening matches, whilst England are hopeful of securing his signature for international duty. As long as he stays injury-free, Mainoo could be at the heart of Man United's midfield for years - maybe even decades - to come. With energy, determination and the ability to pick out a teammate in the middle of the park, Mainoo might be a key player for ten Hag.