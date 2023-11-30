Highlights Kobbie Mainoo's impressive performances have heightened doubts over Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat's futures at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's faith in Anthony Martial is beginning to pay off with the striker scoring his first Premier League goal of the season against Everton.

Facundo Pellistri is developing a following at Old Trafford, although he lacks the same sparkle as Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Kobbie Mainoo’s spectacular emergence is good news for everyone at Manchester United. But the teenager could end the Old Trafford careers of two of Erik ten Hag’s most experienced stars.

Against Everton, the 18-year-old delivered a mature display laced with class and composure in the holding role usually occupied by Brazil star Casemiro and on-loan Moroccan international Sofyan Amrabat. Former Real Madrid star and five-time Champions League winner Casemiro has failed to repeat his first season impact at Old Trafford in a campaign that’s fallen well short of his own high standards. Questions are now being asked about Casemiro with incoming new investor Sir Jim Ratckiffe already questioning the wisdom of the £70m deal, amongst other signings. And Mainoo’s stunning first Premier League start in the 3-0 demolition of Sean Dyche's Toffees has put more doubt over Casemiro’s future.

It’s a similar scenario for Amrabat who has had an underwhelming start to life at United after arriving on loan from Fiorentina. Mainoo’s dramatic explosion into the Premier League during the 3-0 win at Everton has raised concerns over Amrabat’s role going forward. United have an option to buy the £25 million midfielder from Fiorentina next summer. But so far he’s not made the impact many expected and it appears he may go the same way as Marcel Sabitzer. Sabitzer spent the second half of last season on loan from Bayern Munich and moved to Borussia Dortmund in the summer with United turning down the chance to sign the Austrian international.

With Mainoo wowing onlookers at Goodison Park it’s clear he has a big future in United’s midfield, and he could save them millions down the line despite the need to still bolster midfield. Like Christian Eriksen, Casemiro is 31 and both players have sometimes been questioned over their ability to last 90+ minutes of physical combat. That’s a problem for ten Hag with seemingly neither player having a long-term future in the ‘new’ United incoming investor Sir Jim Radcliffe wants to build.

Per-Game Statistics (Premier League) Casemiro Sofyan Amrabat Tackles 2.6 2.2 Interceptions 0.6 0.5 Times Dribbled Past 1.9 0.5 Fouls 1.4 1.5 Passing Accuracy 83% 89% Statistics via Whoscored - Correct as of 29/11/2023

Scott McTominay’s performances have gone up a level this season when it looked like he was on the way out of the club. That should end talk of him leaving the club next summer but it’s little surprise United are being linked with dynamic midfielders like Monaco’s 24-year-old French international Youssouf Fofana. Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils have compiled scouting reports on the Ligue 1 star, as well as his Monaco team-mate Vanderson.

"They are definitely two players that have been looked at. I've checked this one out and there have definitely been scouting reports made. I can't personally be convinced that that is for January. I think a lot of it seems geared towards the long term."

First and foremost United need quality and that’s why Mainoo’s performance at Everton was so exciting. Not only was he composed on the ball but his passing was incisive and his game intelligence in reading the danger before his goal-line clearance showed a maturity beyond his years. It’s early days for Mainoo - but the writing already seems to be on the wall for Casemiro and Amrabat.

Ten Hag's faith in Martial is paying off and Pellistri's heading in the right direction

Anthony Martial’s clever finish to wrap up victory at Everton was an infuriating reminder of how good the Frenchman can be. The striker, signed from Monaco for £36 million in 2015, has scored 90 goals in 315 games for United but in the last couple of seasons has fallen out of favour. Fans question his effort and body language. But there’s little doubt on his day he’s the best finisher at United. Erik ten Hag has stuck by him, flying in the face of popular opinion. In the fans' eyes, though, it’ll take more performances like his display at Everton to win back their trust.

Premier League statistics - When Manchester United's strike options have started up front Rasmus Hojlund Marcus Rashford Anthony Martial Starts 8 3 3 Shots 13 16 3 Goals 1 0 0 Successful Dribbles 8 10 1 Aerial Duels Won 5 1 4 Fouls Won 5 1 4 Offsides 4 2 1 Statistics via Whoscored - Correct as of 29/11/2023

Facundo Pellistri is slowly building himself a following at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old Uruguayan winger maybe hasn’t got the insane talent of Alejandro Garnacho or the flashiness of Antony. But he scores high in the reliability stakes - that’s why he’s a regular in the Uruguay national team, which is no easy feat. Pellistri had a hand in Anthony Martial’s goal at Everton and helped set up the late Bruno Fernandes winner at Fulham. He always shows 100% commitment and is willing to run at his full back. He’s a slow burn, but his United career is going in the right direction.