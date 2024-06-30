Highlights Kobbie Mainoo scored an impressive solo goal in England training ahead of his full Euro 2024 debut.

The Manchester United midfielder breezed past Conor Gallagher before slotting home with the outside of his boot.

Mainoo was handed a starting berth against Slovakia in place of Gallagher after an impressive cameo in the previous game.

Footage has emerged of Kobbie Mainoo scoring a wonderful goal in England training ahead of his first start at Euro 2024 against Slovakia. The Three Lions' round of 16 clash marked the first time the Manchester United starlet was handed a starting berth in a competitive game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher were both given chances in the centre of the pitch alongside Arsenal's Declan Rice during the group stage, but both struggled to have the desired impact as Gareth Southgate's men flattered to deceive for the most part.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo played just 49 minutes of football at Euro 2024 before starting against Slovakia.

A narrow win against Serbia and underwhelming draws against Denmark and Slovenia were enough to see England top their group and set up a favourable-looking tie on paper for the first knockout round. Mainoo's lively cameo in the final group match was impressive and convinced the manager that he was deserving of more playing time.

Mainoo Skins Gallagher in Training

The youngster is oozing confidence

Mainoo enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season at Old Trafford as the teenager was one of the few bright sparks in Manchester United's campaign. He was named in the starting line-up for the game against Slovakia, taking the place of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Not only did he take the 24-year-old's place in the England team, but the elegant midfielder also left Gallagher red-faced in training. A video was posted to England's official X account with the caption 'Class, Kobbie'. The footage shows the 19-year-old picking the ball up in the middle of the pitch before rolling the ball past Gallagher with ease and producing an outrageous outside-of-the-boot finish into the bottom corner.

As the youngest player in the Three Lions squad, it would be natural for Mainoo to try his best to just keep the ball moving and not try anything too flashy. However, the special nature of this extremely talented midfielder gives him the incredible confidence to go up against senior professionals and make them look foolish at times. He doesn't look out of place at all among some of the top-class players in the camp.

Mainoo's Rise to Prominence

He impressed for Man United in the 2023/24 season

Mainoo is now regarded as one of the most talented young players in world football, but the 2023/24 season was the first full campaign in which Mainoo was part of the senior squad at United. The box-to-box midfielder had to be patient as he started the season with an injury that kept him sidelined for the first few months but he hasn't looked back since breaking into the team.

Erik ten Hag has shown an incredible amount of faith in the young man, handing him starts in huge games against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool. Mainoo shone in an enthralling 4-3 FA Cup win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. Just days after that crowning moment, he was called up to the senior England squad for the first time.

Mainoo featured in international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium before cementing his place in the Euro 2024 squad with even more remarkable performances in a Manchester United shirt. This is the first major competition he has competed at with his country, but it almost certainly won't be the last.