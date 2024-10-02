Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was spotted in training ahead of their clash against Porto on Thursday after the young star limped off against Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international has been a crucial cog in Erik ten Hag's side since bursting onto the scene, but Mainoo was substituted against Spurs with the youngster needing to be assessed ahead of Porto. The supporters at Old Trafford will have been nervously waiting to see if Mainoo returned to training quickly after the loss against Tottenham, and they've now received a bit of positive news after a disappointing few days.

Mainoo Spotted in Man Utd Training

Erik ten Hag confirmed after the Tottenham clash that Mainoo would need to be assessed after picking up a knock...

"I can't say in this moment. I have to find out but, of course, when a player is coming off before half-time already, then there are some concerns."

The Red Devils are in training this morning, and reporter Laurie Whitwell spotted Mainoo with the first team group. The journalist also adds that Mason Mount is a doubt for the game as he missed the session due to a cut on the head, while Harry Maguire is back in training.

Kobbie Mainoo Man United Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass completion 86.2% Key passes per 90 0.70 Progressive passes per 90 2.99

Mainoo was substituted for Mount in the first half, just before half-time, and now the latter has picked up his own problem. Mount needed medical attention after a clash of heads and was later substituted himself in the latter stages of the match, and as a precaution, the English midfielder isn't training with the group.

It would have been a huge blow for the Manchester outfit if Mainoo had picked up a significant injury. United are struggling to get results as it stands, so losing one of their key players would have been a disaster. It will be interesting to see whether ten Hag opts to give some of his key stars a rest for this one with a trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League coming on Sunday.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy Backing Ten Hag

There's a possibility of him taking over

Things aren't going well for ten Hag at United at the moment, and the heavy defeat at home to Tottenham has cast plenty of doubt over his future. As it stands, ten Hag doesn't appear to be in immediate threat of losing his job, but GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy could be installed as interim manager if United pull the trigger.

Despite the possibility of Van Nistelrooy taking over as manager, the Dutch coach is understood to be staying loyal to ten Hag. Van Nistelrooy has impressed senior figures since returning to Old Trafford as a coach after spending some of his playing years at United.

