Highlights Kobbie Mainoo is staying at Man United, despite recent links with Barcelona.

The Red Decils see Mainoo as a 'crucial asset' and plan to offer him a new deal.

Erik ten Hag is set to remain as Man United manager next season.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is not looking to leave the club this summer despite recent rumours linking him to Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Last week, the talented midfielder was rumoured with a move to Camp Nou by the Spanish media, but Romano suggested the 19-year-old is very happy at the club amid 'fake' speculation.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via 90min), Barcelona were prepared to offer Man United a swap deal for the Englishman, involving winger Raphinha.

Mainoo, who had a breakout year last season, has now become a key part of United's plans going forward. United see him as a ‘crucial asset’ and plan to build around the midfielder in the future. The 19-year-old’s superb form has earned him a spot in England’s squad for Euro 2024 – his first major international tournament.

According to Romano, United are now working on a new contract for Mainoo, as his extension is a priority for the Red Devils this year.

Mainoo Set to Stay at Man United

Amid Barcelona rumours

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests that sources linking Mainoo to Barcelona were not trustworthy:

“You can forget about some of the fake news we’ve seen around Kobbie Mainoo, from a source which I don’t believe to be very credible. “There is nothing between Mainoo and any other club – he is a crucial asset for Manchester United, and he is also very happy at Manchester United. “We know they are working on a new contract for him, it’s one of their missions for this year – they will be pushing for that in the next months, so there is nothing to the rumours about Barcelona or any other club. “I hope these fake stories will stop so Mainoo can just focus on doing his best job on the pitch – he’s a super talent and super professional, so just let him do his best for Manchester United and for England and forget about transfer rumours and all the negativity around him.”

Last season, United boss Erik ten Hag showed trust in Mainoo – the 19-year-old appeared in 24 Premier League matches, scoring three crucial goals for the Red Devils in their push for European football.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass completion 86.2% Key passes per 90 0.70 Progressive passes per 90 2.99

Ten Hag to Stay at Man United

A decision has finally been made

Erik ten Hag is set to stay as Manchester United's manager for next season after two weeks of speculation over his future.

The Dutchman is now set for negotiations over a new contract after winning two domestic cups in two years, ending United’s six-year trophyless period.

Ten Hag will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing Premier League finish last season as the club’s board decided to back him despite holding talks with multiple managers’ representatives over the past few weeks.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-06-24.