Chelsea are leading the chase for Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo if he leaves Old Trafford, according to Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler.

Mainoo burst onto the scene through the United academy and has quickly become a key player for the Red Devils. The young midfielder has even established himself as a regular in the England setup, and is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in world football.

Under Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has found himself in and out of the side as the new United boss tries to discover his best starting XI, but considering his age, he has the potential to be a leading star for the club for years to come. His performance last time out against Liverpool will have certainly done him no harm as he aims to establish himself as a guaranteed starter under the latest manager.

According to a surprise report from the Daily Mail's Wheeler, Chelsea are leading the chase to secure Mainoo's signature if was to leave United. It's unclear as it stands whether Mainoo is considering a departure from his boyhood club, and it would certainly be a shock considering he's a regular for United.

In a further update on the report, Wheeler has added that Mainoo is in a stalemate with United over a new contract, potentially casting doubt over his future. The news will certainly be a disappointment for United supporters, but they will be hoping it pushes the club to finalise a new deal as soon as possible.

Chelsea's model has been to target young, up-and-coming stars from around the world, and Mainoo would certainly fit into that profile. It's no surprise that Chelsea would be showing an interest in a player as impressive as he is at his age, but it won't be easy convincing United to part ways with the England international.

Mainoo's current deal is due to expire in 2027, so there isn't a major rush for United to extend his contract. The Manchester club aren't at risk of losing him on a free transfer just yet and you'd imagine any bid from Chelsea would be swiftly rejected anyway.

