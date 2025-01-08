Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is yet to agree a new contract at Old Trafford, and he's reportedly demanding £200k-a-week to sign on the dotted line, according to MailOnline.

Despite having two and a half years remaining on his current deal, United are understandably looking to tie Mainoo down to a new contract. The English midfielder has quickly developed into a key player for the Red Devils and they will be hoping to fend off interest by extending his deal.

If Mainoo continues to not extend his contract, interest in the youngster is likely to grow quickly considering the impact he's already making at his age. United could be forced to offload players in the near future due to their financial situation, and Mainoo would likely generate a hefty amount of money.

Mainoo Demanding £200k-a-Week at Man Utd

The two parties are far apart in negotiations

According to a report from MailOnline, United could be forced to offload Mainoo if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract. Mainoo and United are currently far apart in negotiations, with the England international demanding around £200k-a-week.

United are understandably looking to lower their wage bill, and the likes of Casemiro, Antony, and Marcus Rashford are priorities to offload at the moment. Due to the form of the respective trio, it could be difficult for clubs to justify paying their hefty wages.

Mainoo, who has been described as 'incredible, could be one of the players sacrificed due to him representing pure profit on the books after coming through the academy, meaning United didn't pay a penny to bring him to the club. The report from MailOnline claims that the only untouchable players at Old Trafford are Leny Yoro and Amad Diallo.

If Mainoo was to head through the exit door, reports have suggested that Chelsea are leading the race to secure his signature. The west London outfit's model over the last few years has been to sign the best young players from all around Europe, and it's no surprise that a player like Mainoo is on their shortlist.

