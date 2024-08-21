Manchester United are set to sit down with Kobbie Mainoo after the summer transfer window has closed and discuss a new deal for the young midfielder, according to Sky Sports.

The England international has enjoyed a meteoric rise since bursting onto the scene last season, cementing himself as a regular for United while working his way into Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. Undoubtedly, United will be desperate to build their team around him for years to come, and a new deal is in the pipeline for the young talent.

Mainoo to be Offered New Man Utd Deal

He's under contract until 2027

Reporting live on air, Sky Sports have confirmed that United are set to offer Mainoo a new deal once the summer transfer window has closed...

"Some breaking news. Something Man Utd fans will welcome. We have learnt that the club will sit down with Kobbie Mainoo after the transfer window shuts and discuss a new deal that rewards the performance of his breakthrough season."

Kobbie Mainoo - stats compared to midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.12 76 Pass completion 84.7% 59 Successful take-ons 1.10 77 Tackles 2.25 65 Interceptions 1.10 62 Clearances 1.83 80 Aerial duels won 1.03 61

Although Mainoo appears settled at United, the club will be looking to reward him for his fine performances to convince him to avoid any temptation from the biggest clubs around the world. Although born in the Manchester area, growing up a United fan, a hefty offer from some of the European giants in the game may turn his head.

The young star has shown no signs of having his head turned, but the 19-year-old could be a key figure in the United side for the next decade, so doing everything in their power to reward him sufficiently will be beneficial. Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo is very happy at United, despite reports suggesting that Barcelona were preparing an offer to secure his signature.

As it stands, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team will be putting all their focus on bringing in new additions, so delaying contract talks with Mainoo for now makes sense.

Man Utd Confident of Sealing Ugarte Deal

A loan has been discussed

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that a loan deal between Paris Saint-Germain and United for Manuel Ugarte has been discussed, and the Red Devils are now confident that they can secure his signature before the deadline. The French club have softened their stance on Ugarte, who has been earmarked to partner Mainoo in midfield.

Ugarte has fallen down the pecking order for PSG, especially after Joao Neves was signed from Benfica earlier in the summer transfer window.

All statistics according to FBref