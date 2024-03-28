Highlights Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo to receive a lucrative new contract.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Old Trafford, and he's now set to receive a new lucrative contract, according to reports.

It's been a whirlwind few months for the 18-year-old star, making his full Premier League debut earlier in the campaign before Gareth Southgate gave him the opportunity to represent his country this month. The United youngster came off the bench against Brazil before being given a start against Belgium at Wembley.

His performances for the Red Devils this term have been sensational for a player of his age, and he could now be rewarded for his displays.

Kobbie Mainoo to Receive Lucrative Contract

He only signed a new deal last year

According to MailOnline, Mainoo has clauses in his contract which means he's already been rewarded for bursting onto this scene this season. The Red Devils are said to be relaxed about his future at Old Trafford, with his current deal running until 2027 after they tied him down in 2023, but they are set to offer him a new lucrative contract in the summer. Formal discussions are yet to take place between the club and his representatives.

Kobbie Mainoo - stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.08 58 Pass completion 84.9% 61 Successful take-ons 1.10 76 Tackles 2.03 53 Interceptions 1.02 54 Clearances 2.11 92 Aerial duels won 1.25 69

It's hardly a surprise that United will be desperate to extend his stay at the club for as long as possible after the start he's made in his career. The Manchester-born star, who has been described as 'sensational' by former player Nigel Reo-Coker, is undoubtedly already one of the first names on the teamsheet for Erik ten Hag, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils need to build their team around him, describing the English midfielder as an 'absolute diamond'.

Although it might not seem like an immediate priority to extend Mainoo's stay considering he has over three years left on his deal, the club will be desperate to compensate him fairly to avoid him having his head turned by other clubs.

Manchester City Have Shown an Interest

It's rare that we see players make the short trip across Manchester, switching from the blue side to the red side or vice versa. It hasn't stopped Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team from showing an interest in United's young starlet, Mainoo.

A report has suggested that Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move to bring Mainoo to the Etihad Stadium. The story emerged before the England international had really burst onto the scene and he was yet to make his first Premier League start at that time. Over the last few months, his value has drastically risen, so it could be a difficult deal for Guardiola's side to pull off.

