Highlights Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo could bring an attachment between the club and the fans if given an opportunity by Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo has shown promise in recent performances for the youth sides as he edges closer to full fitness.

However, Mainoo may struggle for minutes in the senior squad due to the competition from other midfielders, and he's attracting interest from a Premier League rival.

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is one of the brightest talents coming through the academy at the moment, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the midfielder can bring an attachment between the club and the fans.

Mainoo joined United at the age of nine and went on to make his competitive debut for the senior squad in January 2023, starting against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup. Since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils have developed many young talents through their academy, but it's started to die down over the last few years.

The 18-year-old could be the next star to come through and become a regular in the United side, especially considering some of Erik ten Hag's squad have struggled to perform this season. The young midfielder is nearing full fitness once again, so it will be interesting to see whether the Dutch tactician calls upon Mainoo in the next few weeks.

Kobbie Mainoo was in Erik ten Hag's plans before injury

Unfortunately for Mainoo, during United's pre-season tour of the United States, Mainoo picked up an injury that has meant he's been unavailable for selection for the senior squad so far this season. The youngster suffered a little setback earlier in the campaign, but has recently returned to action for the youth sides. However, during the international break, Mainoo linked up with the England U19s and captained the side in a 6-0 victory over Romania, providing two assists. In a recent game for United's U21 side, Mainoo produced an impressive performance against Salford City.

Kobbie Mainoo vs Salford City Stats Assists 2 Shots 1 Passes 37 Pass Accuracy 89% Key Passes 3 Interceptions 1 Successful Dribbles 2/2 Accurate Long Balls 4/5 Stats according to FTalentScout

Mainoo will be hoping he could now be involved for United when they face Everton at Goodison Park on the weekend, as he's been building up his fitness in various games for club and country. Before Mainoo's setback, ten Hag hinted that he could be back in the first-team squad once he's over his fitness issues...

"He is already training with us. Not today but I think, next week, he will have some minutes in the team. So then he can catch up his game minutes. So he is really improving and ready to get back in the squad for games."

Reports have suggested that Manchester City are interested in securing the signature of Mainoo, which could be a huge blow for United fans for multiple reasons. Losing a young talent is never nice to see, but if Mainoo joins their Manchester rivals, it will be a sucker punch for the supporters. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that it would be a 'painful blow' if Mainoo was to join Pep Guardiola's side, but it would be a big surprise if City were able to pull the deal off.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that Mainoo can be the player that brings the attachment between the club and fans once again, with the supporters wanting something to cling to. The journalist adds that we have to start seeing him on the pitch more often and there should be some opportunities for him to get some minutes this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I think they need to really make the most of this moment with him because obviously the fan base are excited by him. He does feel like a player that can bring that attachment again with the crowd. There are a few players at the moment coming through that are capable of this, and we've seen it with Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho. United fans wants something to cling on to right now. They want some hope. Mainoo can bring that. I think that we have just got to see him on the pitch more. Every time there's an opportunity United go through a crisis, or if there's a match that doesn't seem that important, you just want to see him get game time now to see what he's capable of and to see what he could bring, if he was actually to push for a place amongst those stars in the team."

Kobbie Mainoo could struggle for minutes at the moment

Despite some underwhelming performances from United this season, it could be difficult for Mainoo to break into the side. As it stands, ten Hag has a fully fit pool of midfielders to call upon, except Christian Eriksen. That leaves Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Hannibal, Donny van de Beek, and now Mainoo, all competing for a few positions in the team.

Mainoo may have to bide his time as it stands, with ten Hag likely to call upon more experience options in the middle of the park.