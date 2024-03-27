Highlights Mainoo is a 'special' talent on the rise, impressing both for Manchester United and England.

Manchester United made the right move securing Mainoo with a long-term contract, ensuring they have a solid foundation for future success.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth calls Mainoo an 'absolute diamond' and a player to build United's future around, highlighting his potential for greatness.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo burst onto the scene earlier this season and he's already become one of the first names on the teamsheet for Erik ten Hag, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has labelled him an 'absolute diamond' in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

Mainoo came through the academy and made an immediate impact on ten Hag's senior squad earlier in the season. The young midfielder started against Everton, making his full Premier League debut, back in October, and has played a key role in the side ever since. His performances have led to Gareth Southgate calling him up to the England squad, and he made his first start against Belgium on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is comfortably one of the brightest talents in world football and his appearances for both United and the national team have shown the level of calmness he has, which is rare in a player of his age. United have a serious talent on their hands, and it's imperative that they build around him if they want success in the future.

Kobbie Mainoo is a 'Special' Talent

To make your full Premier League debut and start for your country is an impressive achievement and speaks volumes to the talent that Mainoo possesses. Speaking after his England cameo against Brazil, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards labelled the Manchester-born midfielder a 'class' talent, suggesting that he's got 'something special'. Mainoo later went on to make his first start against Belgium, putting him in serious contention to feature in Southgate's squad at Euro 2024.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo's emergence this season has 'transformed' United's campaign, suggesting that the Red Devils need to do everything they can to tie him down to a new deal. Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United have already prepared a new contract for the youngster as they hope to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo - stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.08 58 Pass completion 84.9% 61 Successful take-ons 1.10 76 Tackles 2.03 53 Interceptions 1.02 54 Clearances 2.11 92 Aerial duels won 1.25 69

Manchester United confirmed back in 2023 that Mainoo had signed a new long-term contract at the club, before he made his mark on the senior squad. Despite having him tied down for the foreseeable future, the Red Devils will want to fend off any potential interest with a hefty pay rise and an even longer deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo has been in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup for 50% of Premier League fixtures across the 2023/24 season, despite only making his debut in November 2023.

Related Branthwaite 'Better Value for Money' Than Todibo for Man Utd Manchester United are reportedly in the market for Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo, but the former could be better value for money.

Dharmesh Sheth - Mainoo an 'Absolute Diamond'

Sheth has suggested that Mainoo is an 'absolute diamond' and he can go as far as he wants to go in his career. The Sky Sports reporter names Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund as players who are United's future alongside Mainoo. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Kobbie Mainoo is an absolute diamond, isn't he? It's just incredible the strides he's made. How far can he go? However far he wants to go. This is one player that Manchester United can build around. United have had so many false dawns. They've spent so much big money on players that maybe didn't fit in with the style and maybe you thought they're spending too much money and too much wages on players like this. But you look at the likes of, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo. There is that famous picture when that goal was scored, and they were all sat on the advertising hoarding, and it was labelled that this is Manchester United's future. I think that can't be understated enough."

Joao Gomes Could Provide Competition for Mainoo

Reports have suggested that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes as a potential option for the summer transfer window. The Brazilian international could provide competition and cover for Mainoo in the middle of the park, with Casemiro's future uncertain as it stands.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League under Gary O'Neil after signing at Molineux back in 2023. The Wanderers could be set to make a quick profit if they cash in on the midfielder, but the Midlands outfit are likely to do everything they can to keep him at the club this summer.

All stats according to FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24.