Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly being targeted by rivals Manchester City, and journalist Dean Jones, in a discussion with GIVEMESPORT, spoke about the chances of the midfielder making the switch across Manchester.

Mainoo is one of the most highly-rated talents in England at the moment and will undoubtedly be hoping to knock on Erik ten Hag's door for a regular first-team chance. To convince him to commit to his long-term future at the club, Mainoo may need reassurance and be given a pathway to the senior squad, especially with other clubs showing an interest.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig recently named Mainoo as 'one of the biggest Manchester United academy talents in the last decade', so losing a player with his potential would be a major blow for the club. The youngster unfortunately suffered an injury in pre-season which may have halted his progress after he was featuring for the senior side before the Premier League campaign got underway.

Erik ten Hag could lose Kobbie Mainoo

According to FourFourTwo, Manchester City are interested in securing the signature of Mainoo, but the red side of Manchester holds all the cards at the moment. That is because, back in February, Mainoo signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford. Of course, this wouldn't stop a powerhouse like Pep Guardiola's side coming to the table with a significant offer, but United aren't in any immediate danger of losing their young star.

Mainoo suffered an injury in pre-season after featuring for ten Hag's side on tour in the USA. The 18-year-old hasn't played since, but he recently took to Instagram to reveal that he's now getting back up to speed, with an image of himself in training. The next few months could be key for Mainoo and what the future holds for him, and it will be interesting to see if ten Hag utilises him in the senior side.

The Red Devils have struggled so far this season, with Casemiro, in particular, coming under scrutiny for his performances, so it could open the door for someone like Mainoo to be given an opportunity. Mainoo recently returned to action for the youth teams, featuring in a UEFA Youth League fixture before also playing against Salford City, with the latter game being a particularly impressive performance.

Kobbie Mainoo vs Salford City Stats Assists 2 Shots 1 Passes 37 Pass Accuracy 89% Key Passes 3 Interceptions 1 Successful Dribbles 2/2 Accurate Long Balls 4/5 Stats according to FTalentScout

Both Manchester clubs will be fighting over the pool of players in the area, and two young talents recently made the switch from City to United. Twin brothers Jack Fletcher and Tyler Fletcher both moved to Old Trafford, with their father, Darren Fletcher, undoubtedly having an influence given his ties to the Red Devils.

Jones has discussed the ongoing duel between the two clubs over young talent at the moment. The journalist addresses the recent rumours of Man City attempting to sign Mainoo, suggesting that it would be a huge surprise if they were able to claw him away from the grasp of United. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"That'd be a hugely painful blow to Man United if they were to lose a prospect like that to Man City. There's a bit of an ongoing duel between these two clubs over young talent at the moment, snatching them off each other. But Mainoo is someone that genuinely seems to have prospects to getting into Man Utd's first team. So, I think that this would be a big surprise if Man City were to actually be able to claw him away."

Erik ten Hag could lose key stars in January

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia ahead of the January transfer window. Although the French international isn't a regular in the side at the moment, it would be a blow considering the lack of depth they have due to injuries, with Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire playing important roles unexpectedly this season.

Bruno Fernandes is another player that United may have to convince to remain at Old Trafford. Per Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Portuguese midfielder is being targeted by clubs in the Middle East and representatives are set to meet with his entourage in order to discuss a potential deal.