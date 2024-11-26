Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said that Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, and Manuel Ugarte are 'absolute certs' in Ruben Amorim's system, despite the midfield duo starting on the bench against Ipswich Town.

Against Ipswich in Amorim's first game in charge of the Red Devils, United lined up with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the middle of the park. Despite their technical ability, the experienced duo don't quite have the legs of Mainoo and Ugarte, and Amorim could be looking for more physical options in midfield.

Amorim has shown faith in younger players throughout his career too, and United have plenty in their ranks. Leny Yoro joined in the summer transfer window, but he's yet to make a competitive appearance for United after picking up an injury during pre-season. The young centre-back is on his way back and has returned to training, so it will be interesting to see how Amorim uses him.

Speaking after the Ipswich game, Neville has named four players who are certain to play a crucial role under Amorim this season...

"I think Mainoo and Ugarte for me, playing midfield, I think they're absolute certs. I think Luke Shaw's a certainty to play. I think he would be anyway in a back four or a back three. I think ultimately you'll end up with Yoro as the right-centre-back, I think just because of that energy and that pace. So, I think the winners will be the ones who I think are adaptable."

Interestingly, none of Mainoo, Yoro, Shaw, or Ugarte started against Ipswich last time out, but three of those are coming back from injury. Yoro failed to make the squad after only recently returning to training, while Mainoo and Shaw have both been on the treatment table of late.

Ugarte will have had to travel back from South America after spending time away on international duty with Uruguay last week, so it makes sense for Amorim to start him on the bench. Although there's a strong chance the four players named could play crucial roles under Amorim, they will need to prove their fitness after a stop-start first few months of the campaign.