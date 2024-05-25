Highlights Kobbie Mainoo is a rising star for England's national team, showcasing confidence and skill in midfield.

The teenager's impressive performance in Man United's FA Cup final success solidified his place as a contender to start in the midfield at Euro 2024.

Mainoo's composure and technical ability make him the standout candidate ahead of Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher.

Kobbie Mainoo is likely to be on the plane to Germany as England attempt to bring football home by winning Euro 2024. However, the young midfielder has played his way into strong contention to start for Gareth Southgate in the summer.

The final competitive game Mainoo played before the international tournament kicks off in June was a 2-1 Manchester derby win in the FA Cup final at the national team's stadium. His performance in the middle of the park alongside Bruno Fernandes and Sofyan Amrabat was sensational as the 19-year-old staked his claim on a place in the Three Lions' XI.

Southgate will need to trim his 33-man provisional squad down to just 26 players in the coming weeks, but it's almost unfathomable that the Red Devils youngster won't be involved at all during the summer. His wonderful cup final showing was the icing on the cake in what has been a remarkable breakthrough season in the first team.

Related 5 Things You Might Have Missed From Man City 1-2 Man Utd From Pep Guardiola's reaction to going two goals down to David de Gea's post-match tweet, here are five things you may have missed from the final.

Kobbie Mainoo Stars in FA Cup Success

He was named Man of the Match

To go up against a midfield trio of Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and Kevin De Bruyne is an unenvious task. However, Mainoo - alongside Fernandes and Amrabat - was phenomenal in the middle of the park as his extreme confidence shone through in possession of the ball.

For a novice, his composure on the ball is reminiscent of a seasoned professional. Mainoo had an 84% passing accuracy as he made 25 passes in the match. It's hard to get a sense of his technical ability by just looking at the numbers, but watching the midfielder in action gives a full experience of his vision and ability to pick out a teammate.

Related Erik ten Hag Addresses his Man Utd Future After FA Cup Final Win The Dutchman was quizzed about his Old Trafford future after the final whistle had been blown.

He also has an industrious side, making the teenager an ideal option as a box-to-box midfielder. Mainoo benefited from having an out-and-out defensive-minded lynchpin next to him as Sofyan Amrabat did a lot of brilliant work next to the Englishman. To think he started the season as a youth prospect and is now putting in Man of the Match performances on the big stage is a testament to the rise to prominence the elegant ace has gone through.

Kobbie Mainoo's Statistics vs Man City Statistic Number Goals 1 Passes 25 Passing Accuracy 84% Dribbles 1 WhoScored Rating 6.90

Mainoo's willingness to get forward is a joy to behold, and it was vital to the Red Devils' cause as he latched onto Fernandes' clever flick around the corner before slotting the ball low past Stefan Ortega to double his team's advantage before half-time. View the goal in the video below:

Related Kevin De Bruyne Outshone by £47m Man Utd star in FA Cup Final A masterful performance from Manchester United in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, but one man shone brightest on the day.

Mainoo Caps Off a Brilliant Season

The rise to prominence has been immense

His cup final goal was the second strike Mainoo netted against one of United's biggest rivals in the competition. He also scored a world-class goal in a thrilling quarter-final success over Liverpool as Ten Hag's side showed their powers of recovery at a buoyant Old Trafford.

In such a young career, there are many moments supporters of the club can point to when speaking about Mainoo. For example, his last-gasp winning goal in a 4-3 success against Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League. In a bleak campaign which saw the club fall to their lowest-ever position in the league since it's inception in 1992, Mainoo has been one of the very few bright sparks at Old Trafford with his energetic displays in the middle of the park.

Where Mainoo Should Play For England

There's a gap in the midfield

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are almost nailed on to occupy two of the three midfield roles in Southgate's 4-3-3 system. The Arsenal and Real Madrid superstars offer extremely different skill sets as Rice is a defensive monster who can sniff out any potential threat and Bellingham is more eager to get into the box and contribute goals and assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has played just 89 minutes of senior football for England's first-team.

This leaves one position in the engine room. Conor Gallagher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones are all in contention for a starting berth in the England team, but the performances of Mainoo show he is the man for the job. He can hold his own physically and is one of the most calm and collected players in the entire squad. With the defensive security of having Rice behind him and the comfort of Bellingham in front, the sensational youngster would be able to play as a box-to-box option.

If he does play, the man earning just £20,000-per-week (per Capology) will be rubbing shoulders with some of the most well-known footballers in the world. He will no doubt be under consideration for fresh terms at club level if he is to prove his worth on the international stage.