Highlights Kobbie Mainoo's stunning solo goal in the dying seconds secured Manchester United's victory over Wolves.

Rashford proved his critics wrong with a powerful opening goal just five minutes into the game.

Scott McTominay's quick response after coming off the bench restored Man United's two-goal lead but goals from Max Kilman and Pedro Neto made for a dramatic ending.

Kobbie Mainoo stepped up in the dying embers to win the game for Manchester United with a stunning solo goal. Wolves looked to have stolen a point after Pedro Neto made in 3-3 in the 95th minute, but the young midfielder then scored with seconds on the clock.

It was an absolutely fantastic goal to win it, with the 18-year-old skipping past one player, nutmegging another, before curling the ball into the bottom corner of Jose Sa's goal. His moment of brilliance was just enough to see the Red Devils somehow come away with all three Premier League points.

Rashford silences critics

Mainoo spares United blushes

Amid all the issues of the past week relating to Marcus Rashford – with the forward making headlines after he missed training following a late night spent out at Belfast nightclub – it was a bit of a surprise to see the Englishman start. However, Erik ten Hag was validated by that judgment call.

Rashford certainly had the perfect response to his critics. Just five minutes into the match at Molineux Stadium, he blasted home an opener after a fine move from the Red Devils. It was 2-0 by halftime as Rasmus Hojlund grabbed his third goal in as many games for the club.

A Pablo Sarabia penalty did give Wolves a flicker of hope but just four minutes after his goal for the home team, Scott McTominay restored the two-goal lead for Man United, heading home from a corner only 1 minute 23 seconds second after coming off the bench.

That looked to have put the game to bed but Max Kilman then struck with five minutes on the clock before Neto grabbed his goal – finishing smartly after cutting in on his left foot. This only set the stage for Mainoo to deliver his moment of pure brilliance as he won the game with 97 minutes on the clock.

Mainoo reacts to match-winning goal

"It's a dream come true"

Speaking after the game, Mainoo looked absolutely delighted to have grabbed his first Premier League goal for Man United. He told TNT Sports:

"It's a dream come true. Such a tough place to come [Molineux], they've had a good home run here, so we had to get the win. And yea, I've still not come down from it – I still feel like I'm dreaming to be honest."

It's been a breakthrough season for the youngster and this was his eighth start in a row for the club, but he's already started to catch the eye. This goal, however, will firmly put him on the map for those who haven't been paying attention.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker summed it up well, as he wrote on social media: "What a prodigious young talent, Kobbie Mainoo is."