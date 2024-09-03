Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is not good enough to start for the Red Devils every week, according to talkSPORT pundit Graeme Souness.

The Liverpool legend believes Mainoo is not ‘the go-to man’ at United, despite early praise from fans and pundits over his performances in the last 12 months.

The 19-year-old became a key player for both club and country in recent months, but his slow start to the 2024/25 campaign has made Souness question his status as a world-class talent.

Mainoo, who Jamie Carragher believes will be a 'superstar', was unable to help stop Liverpool running rampant at Old Trafford on Sunday as Man United suffered a 3-0 defeat, their second successive Premier League loss.

Mainoo’s error led to Liverpool’s third goal, before his partner in midfield, Casemiro, was at fault for the first two, which were conceded in the space of seven minutes in the first half.

Speaking after the game, former Man Utd goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel revealed he almost started crying while watching Liverpool dismantle the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Souness Slams Ten Hag Selection

Claims Mainoo should be a rotational player

Speaking on talkSPORT, Souness suggested Mainoo should be used more as a rotational player, instead of being asked to play against the top sides in the league, with the title of the article suggesting he is 'not good enough' yet:

“If anyone shows anything, they're put into superstardom category, way before they've even become a good player. “And Mainoo right now should be a player that's flitting in and out of a good team - not coming in and being asked to stand up and play against the very best teams. "He might be a player one day, but he's certainly not the go-to man at United like they're making him out to be in midfield.”

It could take weeks or even months before Erik ten Hag makes changes to his midfield duo of Casemiro and Mainoo, with the newest signing, Manuel Ugarte, struggling for fitness.

Speaking after the match on Sunday, Ten Hag admitted Ugarte will be an important player once he finds his way into the first-team squad but first ‘needs to build his fitness’ as he has not played a single minute of competitive football this season.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

The Uruguayan’s delayed debut will do Ten Hag no favours as pressure once again mounts on him after a poor start to the season – United are currently down in 14th place, with three points from nine available.

Eriksen ‘Had No Offer’ to Leave Man Utd

Manchester United have never received a concrete offer for midfielder Christian Eriksen, despite stories linking him with a return to Ajax, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Danish international was heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit throughout the summer, but Romano suggests the club had never entered negotiations over his move away.

Since joining Man United from Brentford in 2022, Eriksen has made 73 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists.

Last season, the 32-year-old was reduced to just 12 starts in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-09-24.