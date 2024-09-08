Key Takeaways England secured a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

Although many players stood out for their performances, Kobbie Mainoo had one of his best displays in an England shirt to date.

Such a performance will be a massive confidence boost, after a poor start to club football with Manchester United.

England sealed an emphatic 2-0 victory over fierce rivals, Ireland, in the Nations League openers this international break. It was the first clash between the two countries since 2020, and a triumph for the English will be a moment to celebrate for supporters.

Ironically, well-taken goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish sealed the deal, and the Boys in Green were unable to match the white shirts for large portions of the game. The win marks the first in the post-Gareth Southgate era, and the first for newly-appointed interim manager, Lee Carsley.

The goalscorers received major plaudits for their contributions, but Kobbie Mainoo produced a stunning performance worth credit as well. He pulled the strings at the heart of midfield for his side, and fans on social media have applauded what may well be one of his best displays in a Three Lions shirt.

Related Paul Scholes Made Some Shock Calls When Ranking His Favourite Man Utd Midfielders The Ginger Prince snubbed a former club teammate in favour of the incredible 19-year-old.

Mainoo Stars for England Once Again

The 19-year-old has grown into a serious first-team asset

It was Mainoo's 10th senior start for England, and his first ever in the Nations League competition, but performance-wise, it was as good as he's ever been for the Three Lions. Partnered with Declan Rice in midfield, the Manchester United star featured largely as a number eight, connecting play seamlessly in the opposition half, but he wasn't afraid to drop deep into his own half to support the build-up.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) could not speak highly enough of the performance, and heaped praise on the youngster, dubbed as "Kobbie Maestro".

Kobbie Mainoo Vs. Ireland Statistics Metric Output Pass accuracy 92% Passes into final third 6 Total touches 86 Ball recoveries 5 Clearances 2

Mainoo arrived into the national team fold not long ago, making his first senior appearance for England in March 2024, where he featured in a 15-minute cameo off the bench in a friendly against Brazil. As he continued to shine in club football with the Red Devils, his reputation grew ever greater, until his inevitable selection in Gareth Southgate's Euros 2024 squad.

Initially used as a substitute, the £20k-per-week midfielder made his first start in a major international tournament in the Round of 16, where he immediately stood out with his natural technique and elegance on the ball. From then on, he started each and every knockout tie for the Three Lions, including in the final against Spain.

Now a regular in the England eleven, despite the managerial swap with Lee Carsley taking the helm, it will undoubtedly be exciting to see the kind of player he eventually develops into.

Related Things You Might Have Missed From Ireland vs England England faced their first game since tasting Euro 2024 heartbreak as Lee Carsley's men made the short journey to face the Republic of Ireland.

A Dismal Start to 2024/25 Club Season for Mainoo

Manchester United have struggled massively in the Premier League

The international break has been much-needed for every player in the Manchester United squad, including Mainoo. Erik ten Hag's men fought hard for victory in their season opener against Fulham with a clutch 87th minute goal from Joshua Zirkzee the difference, but they then slumped to back-to-back defeats in the following weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo ranks 2nd for minutes played for Manchester United in the league this season (264 from a possible 270).

An embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of vicious north-west rivals, Liverpool, at Old Trafford, was a cause of major concern, and Mainoo could be considered liable for one of the Reds' goals as well. It was a moment which must be put behind the 19-year-old, though a strong performance in Dublin could provide a massive boost to his confidence.

During a disappointing season by many accounts for Manchester United last term, Mainoo was one of the few bright sparks, having emerged from the youth academy midway. He was also nominated for the prestigious 2024 Kopa Trophy, and has been grouped along with some of the best wonderkids on the planet, including Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler. If the club is to amend their bleak eighth place finish last campaign, the United academy graduate may well be asked to step up as one of the more important assets of the team to support the ambition.

Related Erik ten Hag's Job 'On the Line' at Man Utd Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's job will be on the line if he does not oversee an upturn in results after the international break