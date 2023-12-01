Highlights Kobbie Mainoo impresses in his first Premier League start for Manchester United, receiving praise from Gary Neville and other pundits.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is the name on every fan's lips at Old Trafford at the moment, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight to GIVEMESPORT on how the club view his potential internally.

Mainoo was given a rare start for the Red Devils in their latest game against Everton, beating the likes of Sofyan Amrabat to a starting role. With the atmosphere hostile at Goodison Park due to the Everton supporters protesting about their 10-point deduction, it was a huge risk from Erik ten Hag to throw in the youngster at the deep end.

The 18-year-old showed maturity beyond his years and was composed in the middle of the park, helping United score three times without reply against the Toffees. The future is certainly bright for Mainoo if he can continue to produce performances like that.

Kobbie Mainoo is receiving rave reviews

Mainoo couldn't have asked for a better first Premier League start, controlling the game from deep and securing his side an important win. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was quick to praise the young midfielder, labelling his performance as 'impressive'. This could only be the start for Mainoo in a United shirt, as it's going to be difficult for any of his rivals in his position to displace him in the starting XI.

On Match of the Day, as quoted by The Athletic, Wes Brown suggested that he looked 'very comfortable', Ian Wright claimed that he played like a 'senior pro', and Danny Murphy stated that the Everton players 'couldn't get near him at times'.

Kobbie Mainoo vs Everton Stats Tackles Won % 100% Pass Accuracy 83% Passes 34/41 Duels Won 5 Ball Recoveries 3 Dribbles Completed 2 Interceptions 2 Accurate Long Balls 2 Stats according to Statman Dave (via GIVEMESPORT on X)

After the game, ten Hag also discussed the England youth international, claiming that he did a great job and he must now build on this...

"He has a lot of abilities and it was a really disappointing moment in pre-season when he got so badly injured. For him but also for our team, because I know he can progress a lot if he plays many such games as today. I know young players will develop very quickly and we thought it was the moment to bring him in. We prepared him properly but he did a great job and now he has to build on this."

His potential and current ability has even led to Manchester City showing an interest. That's according to FourFourTwo at the start of November, with the blue side of Manchester hoping to convince the youngster to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Romano has now suggested that the club believe Mainoo is going to be the future of Manchester United and they are 'excited and convinced' about his potential. The Italian journalist adds that internally, the coaching staff are very happy with him and they understand he has something different to a lot of other players of his age around the continent. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"They believe he's going to be the future of Man Utd. Erik ten Hag is very happy with him and also, other people in the coaching staff know how complicated it is at that age to be that serious, that professional. It is not easy in modern football and Kobbie Mainoo looks like he has something different compared to many other players of his age around Europe. So that's why they're very happy, very excited, and convinced that he's going to be a very important player in the future. The potential is there for sure."

Mainoo might have impacted Amrabat's future at United

Ten Hag opting to start Mainoo ahead of experienced midfielder Amrabat might be quite a significant decision from the Dutch tactician. The Morocco international is currently only on loan, meaning the Manchester club will have to dip into their pockets to secure his signature on a permanent deal.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat might feel insulted by this decision, and it's no surprise considering the age of Mainoo. According to the Daily Star on 22nd November, ten Hag isn't planning on exercising the option in Amrabat's loan deal to sign him permanently. Whether this is to do with the progress of Mainoo remains to be seen, but United could save themselves some money by relying on the youthful midfielder.