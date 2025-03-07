Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to reject the club's latest contract offer and seek a move elsewhere according to a shocking new report. Mainoo forced his way into the first team set up under Erik ten Hag in what was a breakout 2023/2024 campaign.

The youngster would go on to score what turned out to be the deciding goal in last year's FA Cup final and was involved heavily during the latter stages of England's run to the Euro 2024 final. While injuries and an adjustment period under Ruben Amorim have slowed down his progress this term, Mainoo was still thought as being a key part of the club's future plans, but it turns out the player may have other ideas.

Related Exclusive: 19-Year-Old Chelsea Target 'Wants Higher Salary Than Cole Palmer' Chelsea target Kobbie Mainoo will be seeking a more lucrative contract than Cole Palmer boasts in order to complete a summer move

Mainoo to Reject New Deal And Seek Move Abroad

A Premier League move is not thought to be on the table

According to a report from the Guardian, the 19-year-old, who is believed to have been in contract negotiations for some time having got just two year left on his current deal, has decided to turn down any future offers from United in pursuit of a move abroad to further his career. While the Red Devils would like him to stay at Old Trafford, they are said to be resigned to the idea of the academy graduate leaving and are willing to accept offers in the region of £70 million.

Given the club's current financial situation, the addition of such funds would have a major impact on their ability to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, as selling someone who has developed at the club will allow United to recoup the money as 'pure profit.'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo is currently the third lowest paid player at Manchester United, ahead of only Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer.

Mainoo was a surprise target for Chelsea during the January transfer window, but no move came to fruition, and the player is believed to be uninterested in a switch to another Premier League club and would much rather make the move overseas. It is not yet known which clubs would be interested in his services.

The teenager has come under fire since Amorim joined the club, with the Portuguese coach claiming that he had to move Mainoo into one of the number 10 positions as he struggled with the defensive aspect of playing as one of the two deeper midfielders.

Despite that, it was previously thought that positive steps had been taken in securing a new deal for the England international, and The Guardian still states that United are hopeful that improved terms will see Mainoo put pen to paper and extend his stay at the club.

All statistics courtesy of Capology - accurate as of 07/03/2025.