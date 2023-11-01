Highlights Kobbie Mainoo's impressive performance in the EFL Cup for Manchester United's U21 side has given fans something to be excited about amid the team's torrid situation.

Mainoo has shown promise and resilience, impressing both Bruno Fernandes and manager Erik ten Hag with his skills on the ball and ability to defend and attack.

Despite his young age, there is growing belief that Mainoo could make a regular impact for the struggling Manchester United squad, potentially providing much-needed energy in the midfield.

Fans of Manchester United have – finally – got something to scream and shout about amid their torrid situation. A promising compilation of their much-beloved starlet, Kobbie Mainoo, in action against Salford for their U21 side in the EFL Cup, has emerged – and boy, does the 18-year-old look impressive.

The Red Devils have been failing on all fronts since the new campaign kicked off in August having picked up just 15 points from their opening 10 fixtures of the 2023/24 Premier League. Erik ten Hag oversaw an inaugural season that saw Champions League football return to Old Trafford, though his side have also been less than impressive on a European front, too.

Dwelling in third spot in Group A, the Dutchman’s team have chalked up one win from three having lost to Galatasaray and Bayern Munich. The club’s campaign is already threatening to crumble the same way it has every season since Sir Alex Ferguson called it a day, though could Mainoo’s return be a silver lining?

The Englishman broke through into senior proceedings by making his first team bow in January and ended 2022/23 with three appearances across all competitions, giving those of a Manchester United persuasion cause for optimism – which, as things stand, is heavily needed. And while placing their hopes of a decent season on the shoulders of the youngster seems a tad over the top, Mainoo’s injection of energy in a legless midfield could be just what the doctor ordered for Ten Hag, who is now 'being questioned' by the club’s higher-ups.

Although he broke into the senior team last season, Mainoo came to the fore of many Manchester United minds in pre-season this summer. He overshadowed Mason Mount's debut for the club in their match against Leeds, before then putting in another excellent performance against United's Premier League rivals Arsenal. The 18-year-old's highlights went viral after that game too, as he coped with the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard who, of course, tried to give him a hard time. A strong 45-minute cameo later and Fernandes was quick to commend him for his on-the-ball qualities and well-rounded play style.

"Honestly, Kobbie [Mainoo] is a great player, he shows great resilience," Fernandes told MUTV, per Manchester Evening News. “He's always ready to work. He's capabilities are high, and everyone can see it [his talent]. He's good on the ball, strong, he can defend and attack. "You see how he attacked the space for my goal. He's still pretty young, but we see a bright future for him and hopefully he will get more minutes, more time, and he will be a great player for us."

Despite his tender age, there is a growing belief within the Manchester United echo chamber (enter if you dare!) that Mainoo is ever capable of performing regularly in Ten Hag’s beleaguering side. The Theatre of Dreams have been witness to some pain-inducing displays of late and while their woes seem never-ending, Mainoo could be their saviour.

Ten Hag told MUTV, per Manchester Evening News: "Manchester United are famous for always bringing young players through and he can be one, but we have to see. We have confidence, he's playing with confidence, and I really liked his performance. "He showed it, then in the spring he got injured, so we're really happy there are more youngsters with us now, and they're all doing very good, but I don't want to rise expectations too high. "We have to see, the Premier League is tough, but definitely, you can see, we have some really good young players who can play a role in our squad. But the bar is high."

With former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur technician Christian Eriksen among the names that could be dropped from the squad in the coming weeks, it leaves the door ajar for someone of Mainoo’s ilk to come in and prove their worth. Whether their clash with Newcastle in the League Cup will be an opportune time for the teenage sensation to strut his stuff for the 13-time Premier League champions remains unseen.

Kobbie Mainoo's 22/23 stats (every competition) Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 13 2 2 EFL Trophy 3 0 0 Premier League 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 U18 Premier League 1 0 0

Mainoo’s brilliant highlights against Salford

The Stockport-born ace was primed to receive more minutes of Premier League action this campaign given how well he impressed during the club’s pre-season tour. However, an unforeseen injury against Spanish behemoths Real Madrid meant that the academy graduate was ruled out of the start of the season. Instead, the usual midfield culprits of Casemiro, Fernandes, Eriksen and Scott McTominay have been in there trying their best to muster cohesive performances that do not resemble a team scrambling in a relegation battle.

But he looked back to his best in the under-21s latest game in the EFL Cup. Mainoo put on a scintillating display in the heart of the Travis Binnion’s outfit as he picked up two assists, despite being on the end of a 4-3 defeat against Salford. Not only was his creative spark on display, but his vision, quick feet, and ability to dictate came oozing through – and many fans believe he could be a reincarnation of Paul Pogba; but given the Frenchman was once made to train in isolation, Mainoo will need to keep his feet on the ground amid the buzz floating around his name. Just watch his highlights from the game yourself down below:

Watch: Mainoo’s dazzling highlights for Man Utd U21s vs Salford

‘As cool as you like’ says @academyarenaUTD, and we’d be inclined to agree. Up against the veterans of Salford, a cool-headed Mainoo reminded them that while he may lack the same experience, his bucketloads of talent is enough to make your knees weak. Receiving the ball on the left flank, the gifted midfield enforcer drifts between the opposition with (relative) ease as he opened up space to dink a deft ball over a dormant Salford back line in the vicinity of a marauding Joe Hugill. Binnion, post-match, had nothing but kind words to say about the young midfielder, perhaps a sign that bigger and better things are on the horizon.

“Yeah, listen. It’s important he gets those minutes. He’ll feel a lot more confident after that. I don’t know what’s in store for him in the next few weeks, but he’s going to try and keep building up now & hopefully, he can get in and around that first-team squad.”

