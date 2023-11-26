Highlights Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo shines in his first Premier League start, showing his potential and importance to the team.

Mainoo's performance against Everton was outstanding, with impressive statistics including 100% tackles won and 83% pass accuracy.

While Mainoo's performance was exceptional, teammate Alejandro Garnacho stole the show with a spectacular overhead kick and received the Man of the Match award.

Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo put in a spectacular midfield display against Everton as Erik ten Hag handed the 18-year-old his first start in the Premier League. The Englishman, who has been nursing an injury picked up in a pre-season clash against Real Madrid, shone in his 72-minute cameo and could be key to his side’s upturn in fortunes, especially in the temporary absence of Casemiro and Mason Mount.

Summer signing Sofyan Amrabat was reduced to a role coming off the bench as he replaced the young ace in the second half – and that just goes to show the high regard that Mainoo is held in within the Old Trafford camp. Despite being the most in-form team in the Premier League, the 13-time champions have struggled somewhat to maintain a rich vein of form. That said, their 3-0 victory over Everton, who have recently been docked 10 points, put them just four points adrift of the sacred Champions League slots.

A compilation of his 72 minutes on the pitch has emerged on Twitter and those of an Old Trafford persuasion will have the two-minute clip on repeat for the foreseeable future. And you can see why, he somewhat ran the show after a period of absence through injury.

Kobbie Mainoo shines in first Premier League start

For Ten Hag and his staff to put him into the mix for such an important fixture just goes to show the importance he could have on his side going forward. At such a tender age and in the cauldron that is Goodison Park as fiery as it has been in recent years thanks to their off-field antics, it is a tough ask.

But not too tough for the teenage sensation. With enough defensive acumen to make your knees weak, Mainoo performed superbly against a stubborn Everton midfield whose game plan was to tire the legs of their counterparts.

A pure embodiment of a Manchester United midfielder, Mainoo made his football return in late October and was a standout performer against Salford in the U21’s EFL Cup outing. He’s a very special talent and will no doubt be afforded more game time in the centre of the park for Manchester United, especially as he outshone Mount in the former Chelsea man's debut for the club during pre-season.

Statman Dave, who is of a Red Devils persuasion, posted some statistics on X (formerly Twitter) about Mainoo’s statement of intent against Everton and claimed that the Stockport-born ace had a ‘brilliant, brilliant Premier League debut’.

Out of the tackles he attempted, he managed to complete 100% of those, while remaining composed in pressure, achieving an 83% pass accuracy. To highlight his ability to break up play, he completed two interceptions, one clearance and one block and put in a performance for the ages.

Watch: Mainoo’s dazzling highlights vs Everton

Garnacho picks up Man of the Match award for spectacular overhead kick

Perhaps Mainoo can consider himself hard done by for not picking up the Sky Sports' Man-of-the-Match gong but that went to his teammate Alejandro Garnacho – and well, it’s difficult to disagree. The 19-year-old Argentine was left unmarked in the penalty box as Diogo Dalot’s pinpoint cross set up the winger to acrobatically put the visitors ahead.

Described as the ‘best overhead kick’ that former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has even seen live, it was very reminiscent of Wayne Rooney’s against Manchester City - one that the defender-turned-pundit was on the pitch to witness. The audacity, technique and belief to pull that out of the bag is one that will prevail the test of time.