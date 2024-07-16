Highlights Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Joe, Kobe Bryant's father, played eight NBA seasons and made multiple coaching stops.

He had a successful basketball career in the NBA and overseas, helping the Philadelphia 76ers reach the 1977 NBA Finals.

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, a former Philadelphia basketball star and father of Kobe Bryant , died on Tuesday at the age of 69.

His death comes four-and-a-half years after his son, Kobe, and granddaughter, Gigi.

Bryant played for three seasons at the University of La Salle before joining the school's coaching staff in the mid-1990s.

He had been battling health issues before reportedly suffering a massive stroke on Tuesday.

Joe Bryant had a solid basketball career long before Kobe

He played in the NBA before finding success overseas

Joe was a first-round pick of the Golden State Warriors in the 1975 NBA Draft before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers , where he played for four seasons.

He helped his hometown team reach the 1977 NBA Finals before losing to Bill Walton and the Portland Trail Blazers .

The 6-foot-9 forward played eight seasons in the NBA, appearing in more than 600 games with career averages of 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds between the Sixers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets .

Nicknamed Jellybean because of his love of sweets, Joe also played in Italy and France, where Kobe first began to play basketball. He grew up learning the European game before Joe retired in 1992 and the family moved back to Philadelphia.

Joe had a lengthy coaching career with multiple stops, including leading the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA from 2005 to 2007.

He is survived by his wife Pam, his daughters Sharia and Shaya and his grandchildren.