Highlights Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers championship ring is up for auction, with the bid currently at $94,000.

The ring was gifted to Bryant's father, Joe, before their falling out due to Kobe's marriage to Vanessa Bryant.

The auction company, Goldin, had a history and legal disputes with Kobe over memorabilia items sold by his mother.

A special championship ring gifted to Kobe Bryant’s father by the late legend himself has now found itself up for auction.

The 14 karat gold championship ring was won by Bryant when his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in the 2000 NBA Finals. The ring was Bryant’s first of five rings that he would win, cementing himself as an all-time legend in the basketball world.

The ring weighs 59.6 grams, and is a size 11.5, the size of Kobe’s ring finger. This no doubt cements its place as legitimate, though that claim comes with some caveats.

Falling Out

The ring came before Kobe Bryant’s falling out with his parents

The championship ring was gifted to Joe Bryant, the father of Kobe. Interestingly, Kobe had a falling out with his parents after choosing to marry Vanessa Bryant a year later, whom his parents did not approve of.

This led to Joe and wife Pam opting to skip their son’s wedding in April of 2001, and also skip their son’s 2001 NBA Finals games against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Regardless, the ring was gifted to Joe Bryant, who also played in the NBA himself from 1975 to 1983, prior to the falling out. The ring features 40 diamonds and the face reads “LOS ANGELES LAKERS” with the other side reading “BRYANT” and Kobe’s number eight.

Returning Company

Kobe has had history, and beef, with the auction company selling the ring

Technically, the ring that is up for auction is not Kobe’s original championship ring. The ring in question was a replica that Kobe had created in order to gift to his father. Since it is directly connected to the legend, however, that has not caused the value to drop.

As of Monday morning, the ring sat at $94,000 via the auction company Goldin, and will only increase. Goldin has actually been intertwined with Kobe Bryant in the past, as his mother, Pam, attempted to sell all of Kobe’s hard-earned memorabilia, including trophies, rings, and uniforms, after the falling out.

Kobe then sued Goldin upon discovering this news, which led to Goldin filing a countersuit. The company had already paid $450,000 for the collection and argued that Pam was the legal owner of the items. The two eventually settled, and Kobe got his stuff back.

This ring, however, is legitimate and not a fake. It was obtained directly from the Bryant family and features a Letter of Authenticity (LOA) from Pam. The bidding is scheduled to end on March 30.