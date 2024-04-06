Highlights Kobe Bryant's hard work and competitive nature elevated his game to become one of the greatest.

Dwyane Wade challenged Bryant for the shooting guard throne with a friendly yet intense rivalry.

Tim Duncan holds the most regular season wins against Bryant, showcasing his dominance as a rival.

Over the 77 years of the NBA's history, there have been several legends who have come through the ranks. However, few reach the caliber and ability of Kobe Bryant. Considered as one of the greatest of all time, and a player worthy of being mentioned in the GOAT debate, Bryant was a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Spending his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant built quite a resume. With five NBA Championships to his name, an MVP, and a host of other accomplishments, his greatness cannot be denied. But, if there is one thing to remember about him, it's that nothing ever came easy for him.

When thinking about Kobe Bryant, usually two words come to mind; hard work. While Bryant did have a gift and talent for basketball, he only reached the pinnacle of the sport thanks to his hard work, determination, and, of course, incredibly competitive nature. If there is one thing Bryant hated, it was losing, and in his career, several players have given him a challenge.

Whether it was on the court or in his mind, Bryant was constantly competing with those he deemed his equal or perhaps even his superior. But, not once did he ever believe that any of them could not be bested. With that said, here are five of his greatest opponents on the court.

1 Tracy McGrady

The player Kobe claimed was his toughest opponent

The first entry on this list may seem unexpected, but there are good reasons. Tracy McGrady, at one point, was one of the best players in the NBA in terms of skill, basketball IQ, and athleticism, all traits he shared with Kobe Bryant. As a result, the two were close rivals during the early years of their respective careers.

Bryant in fact, has gone on record to state that McGrady was his toughest opponent ever. Years ago, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Bryant lavished McGrady with praise. He recalled how the superstar had all the skill and athleticism, while also being 6-foot-9, nearly three inches taller than himself.

"The guy that always gave me the most problems actually was Tracy McGrady. Tracy McGrady, he had all the skills and all the athleticism, and he was 6-foot-9. He was really really tough to figure out!"

Throughout their careers, Bryant and McGrady met a total of 21 times. All 21 of these encounters were in the regular season, and more often than not, it was Bryant who came out on top. And, despite his praise for McGrady, on the stats sheets, it was Bryant who dominated.

Kobe Bryant vs. Tracy McGrady Stats Categories Kobe Bryant Tracy McGrady Games 21 Wins 14 7 PTS 26.9 17.9 REB 5.4 4.8 AST 5.3 4.8

That being said, Bryant's own words cannot be ignored. He clearly revered McGrady as an opponent, and who knows? Perhaps if injuries weren't a concern for McGrady, their rivalry may have played out quite differently.

2 LeBron James

Both Bryant and James vied for the title of best in the league

Kobe Bryant versus LeBron James is one of those rivalries that never played out as hoped. For the longest time, pretty much since James entered the league in 2003, fans were hoping to see the two clash on the grandest stage of them all. Unfortunately, a battle in the NBA Finals never materialized.

That being said, the two still had quite a rivalry. After all, for the better part of the 2000s, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were both vying for the title of the best player in the NBA. This rivalry mostly played out while Bryant was in the later stages of his career and when James was entering his prime. Nevertheless, it enthralled the fans for years.

The two met 22 times on the basketball court, with all 22 of these meetings being in the regular season. And, while Bryant did get the better of James early on in his career, the latter came out on top when all was said and done with 16 wins to six. What's more, James even dominated the stats sheet in every category.

Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James Stats Categories Kobe Bryant LeBron James Games 22 Wins 6 16 PTS 24.6 28.2 REB 5 7.4 AST 5.2 7.3

In many ways, this was more of a rivalry for Bryant than it was for James. That being said, Bryant always gave it his all on the court and never backed down. It's just a pity they never faced off against each other while they were both at the peak of their powers.

3 Tim Duncan

The player with the most wins over Kobe Bryant

From a player who rarely got the edge over Kobe Bryant, to one who seemed to never stop winning against him, Tim Duncan is a legend of the game. Much like Bryant, Duncan served one team his entire career, the San Antonio Spurs. As a result, he met Bryant on the basketball court quite often, what with them being in the same conference and all.

In total, Duncan and Bryant faced each other on the court a whopping 82 times. With enough games against each other to fill out an entire regular season in the NBA, it's safe to assume that there were several exciting clashes. Of the 82 games, 52 of them were actually in the regular season, with Duncan winning 31 of them.

With 31 wins under his belt, Duncan has the most regular season wins in NBA history against Bryant. A close second is his former teammate on the Spurs, Tony Parker, with 26. This speaks volumes of just how dominant a force Duncan was, but while he was victorious in the regular season, Bryant came out on top when it mattered most, with 18 wins in the Playoffs to Duncan's 12.

Kobe Bryant vs. Tim Duncan Stats Categories Kobe Bryant Tim Duncan Games 82 Wins 39 43 PTS 25.5 21 REB 5.6 12.2 AST 4.6 3.6

Duncan truly was a great rival to Kobe Bryant, even if they didn't play the same position. It's a pity that they both played in the Western Conference. Perhaps if they didn't, it could have led to some exciting matchups in the NBA Finals.

4 Allen Iverson

Rivals who hailed from the same legendary 1996 Draft class

Moving on to a rivalry that most remember playing out in the 2001 NBA Finals, Allen Iverson proved to be a tough opponent for Kobe Bryant. Both players were selected in the 1996 NBA Draft, with Iverson going first overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, and Bryant falling to 13th, where the Charlotte Hornets picked him up.

Granted, Bryant found himself in a much better situation, having forced a trade to a Lakers team that was filled with talent from top to bottom, but being passed on by 12 teams likely stung. This, of course, only fueled his competitive nature and drove him to prove that he was better than everyone else, including Iverson.

The two met on 38 occasions, as they battled it out for the title of best guard for the better part of the early 2000s. Their rivalry, as mentioned earlier, reached its peak in 2001, when the Lakers took on the 76ers in the NBA Finals. It was a gentleman's sweep for Bryant and company and was in many ways a reflection of their other clashes. By the time Iverson retired, he was still behind Bryant, trailing with 14 wins to the latter's 24.

Kobe Bryant vs. Allen Iverson Stats Categories Kobe Bryant Allen Iverson Games 38 Wins 24 14 PTS 25.1 26.6 REB 5.5 3.7 AST 5.5 6.4

Looking back on their careers, Iverson never really measured up to Bryant in terms of accolades. Nevertheless, there was mutual respect between the two. A respect that is only earned when two of the best acknowledge the skills and abilities of their opponent.

5 Dwyane Wade

The rising star looking to take Kobe Bryant's spot

Starting with a player who idolized Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade was a great player. While they never had any clashes in the playoffs, Wade was that young talent who entered the league in 2003 and after a few seasons was already being touted as the best shooting guard in the game. A sentiment that understandably irked Bryant's competitive nature.

For the longest time following Michael Jordan's retirement, Kobe Bryant had to work his way to the top and prove himself as the best shooting guard. So, to have an up-and-comer like Dwyane Wade challenge him for the throne was unacceptable. This led to a friendly but intense rivalry between the two, that played out on the hardwood floor a total of 20 times.

Despite being the more proficient scorer, Kobe Bryant actually has a losing record against Wade. Granted, this could be because during their meetings, Wade had the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, and later on, The Big Three on his side, but a win is a win no matter what. And, in the case of Kobe Bryant versus Dwyane Wade, it's 11 wins to nine in favor of the latter.

Kobe Bryant vs. Dwyane Wade Stats Categories Kobe Bryant Dwyane Wade Games 20 Wins 9 11 PTS 26.1 24.3 REB 4.1 4.6 AST 4.7 6.5

With that said, while Wade did win the individual battle with Bryant, he never really usurped the shooting guard throne. It was only later in Bryant's career that he stepped down, and by that time, the position was so saturated that the title of best shooting guard in the league could have gone to anyone.