Highlights Kobe Bryant's work ethic and preparation made him stand out. His game was a step above due to his relentless pursuit of greatness.

Young Kobe showed dominance early on with 48 points against Sacramento. His versatility included impressive offensive rebounding.

Bryant proved himself against his idol Jordan with a 42-point first half and 9 3-pointers, solidifying his superstar status.

In the words of Michael Jordan : Kobe Bryant was “maybe tougher than even I was.”

Bryant's approach to basketball was unlike most superstar athletes. Throughout his 20 seasons, Bryant pushed himself to the brink of exhaustion almost every time he took the court.

His level of preparation and commitment to the game of basketball is what helped Kobe become Kobe. The sheer confidence he had in his abilities is what always put the Mamba a step ahead.

While Bryant's legendary performances were countless, here are five of his very best career performances.

5 Young Mamba Drops 48 vs. Sacramento

In his fifth year as a pro, Bryant hit a new level in stardom

Bryant was killing it: He shot 15-of-29 from the field and 17-of-19 from the free-throw line. The Kobe-Shaq duo began to really click, with Bryant producing from the perimeter and Shaquille O'Neal dominating in the paint. The league had no answer for this explosive 1-2 punch.

The Sacramento Kings were down 3–0 in the Western Conference Finals, and Bryant made sure there wouldn't be a Game 5. Bryant was willing to do anything to win this game for the L.A. Lakers . Everybody knew he was a great scorer, but Kobe also had 16 rebounds in this game. 9 of those 16 were offensive rebounds.

Most Offensive Rebounds In a Playoff Game By a Guard Player Off. Rebounds Date Tony Allen 10 4/26/2014 Bonzi Wells 10 4/28/2006 Tyrone Corbin 10 5/11/1989 Kobe Bryant 9 5/13/2001 Vinne Johnson 9 5/10/1988 Magic Johnson 9 5/20/1983

There was one play that summarized this performance for Kobe: He ran from a double-team and floated inside for a layup and a foul. All the white jerseys on the court were turned and facing Kobe. They knew he wanted to score — they just weren't sure how to stop him.

To think a fourth-year player in the year 2000 was two points and four rebounds away from a 50-20 game is absurd.

“I was going to do whatever. I was going to run and push myself to exhaustion. It doesn’t matter. Every rebound. Every loose ball. I think my teammates understood that. To us, it was a life-or-death situation. We just weren’t going to lose.”

The only man in the world who wasn't ever quite satisfied with a 3-0 lead was Kobe Bryant. It's the fourth win in a series that matters.

4 Owning The Stage vs. His Hero

Finally, Bryant got the best of the man he grew up watching

At 39 years old, Jordan didn't have anything left to prove in his career. Well, maybe one thing: to show the kid one last time who the boss was.

Just weeks from his third and final retirement, Jordan saw Bryant and the Lakers come to town. The last time Jordan met Bryant was three months earlier in Los Angeles. Jordan scored 27 while Bryant had a poor night shooting the ball. Knowing the way Bryant's mind worked, he wasn't going to stand for another poor performance against his favorite player.

After Jordan came out of the gate with 11 quick points, Bryant took control. He scored 12 points in the 1st quarter and only caught a hotter hand as the minutes passed. In the second quarter, Bryant began toying with Washington's defense.

Bryant vs. Jordan: Head-to-Head Player PPG Rebs Asts Wins Bryant 22.8 4.4 3.9 5 Jordan 24.5 4.3 3.6 3

He was on fire, scoring 23 of the Lakers' 32 points in that quarter alone. It was a one-man show, a remarkable display of skill. He even set a new NBA record with five three-pointers in a quarter. What was initially a showdown became a torch-passing moment. Kobe's 42 first-half points was a message sent to the greatest athlete the world had ever seen.

For the game, Bryant totaled nine three-pointers. It was just the 10th time in league history that had happened. We've grown so accustomed to seeing players hit double-digit three-pointers in games today, so this may not seem like anything out of the ordinary. For the time, it certainly was out of the ordinary. Only Bryant and Latrell Sprewell registered a game with at least nine three-pointers during the 2002-03 season.

3 First NBA Finals Moment

At just 21, Bryant put together arguably his best Finals performance ever

This performance reserved his chair at the superstar's table.

Consider these stakes: Bryant was playing for his first NBA title, the best player on his team fouled out of the game, and the Lakers had an opportunity to take a 3-1 lead. Despite playing less than nine minutes in Game 2 and not dressing for Game 3, Bryant played in 47 of the 53 minutes in Game 4. Even with what Bryant described as a "throbbing" ankle, the 21-year-old foreshadowed the coming attraction of his Lakers legacy.

When O'Neal fouled out early in OT in Game 4, Indiana liked their chances. After all, O'Neal had been unstoppable: He scored 14 points in the final period of regulation to force OT. Meanwhile, Bryant knew he needed to step up after only 4 points in the 4th quarter.

He did just that.

Most Points In an NBA Finals Game By Players ≤ 21 Years Old (1980-Pres.) Player Points Date Magic Johnson 42 5/16/1980 Kobe Bryant 28 6/14/2000 Magic Johnson 28 5/11/1980 Tony Parker 26 6/8/2003 Kobe Bryant 26 6/19/2000

Without O'Neal, Bryant looked veteran superstar Reggie Miller eye-to-eye. He kicked things off with a beautiful crossover on Miller and hit a long two-point jumper to put the Lakers up three points.

With 1:20 remaining, Bryant hit another long jumper despite a heavy contest and gave the Lakers an added cushion. To help L.A. clinch a commanding 3-1 lead, Bryant promptly capitalized on Brian Shaw’s missed layup with a putback.

The soon-to-be-be NBA superstar put up 28 points — eight in OT — on 52 percent shooting from the field. If Indiana hadn't already realized, O'Neal wasn't the only guy with explosive ability on L.A.'s roster. Bryant was coming into his own, too.

2 Fine, I'll Do It Myself

Amid an ugly losing streak, Bryant put an end to the shenanigans

When your best player averages 30.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists during any substantial stretch, you'll probably win most of those games. But for the 2006 Lakers, they hit points during the season that even Bryant could help salvage — until Bryant had enough of all the losing.

Kobe Bryant Historic Scoring Streak (2007) Date Points 3/16 65 3/18 50 3/22 60 3/23 50

The Lakers lost seven games in a row entering a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16. In desperate need of a win, Bryant threw up 15 shots in the first half. Through three quarters, he had 32 points. In the 4th quarter, Bryant went on a scoring avalanche: 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting. In pure Kobe-fashion, he registered just one assist in the entire second half.

Even with a performance so spectacular, the Lakers couldn't get the job done in regulation. Fortunately, Bryant had one last push in him to muster up nine points in OT to finally snap the Lakers' losing streak.

For the night, Bryant produced 65 points: the second-highest point total of his career. Over the next three games, Bryant would go on to score at least 50 points.

1 Greatest Scoring Performance of The Modern Era

The night Bryant became an icon

An 81-point game. An 81-point game. The more times you say it, the more unfathomable it seems.

"I just remember we were down 16 points to a bad Raptors team, and we had just lost, I think, to Houston the game before and it was just kind of doom and gloom. We needed to win, and I just got hot."

Bryant's 81-point game trails Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game on March 2, 1962, for the highest single-game scoring output in league history.

Bryant's feat came during the 2005-06 season when he averaged 35.4 points per game, the highest single-season average since Michael Jordan put up 37.1 points per game in 1986-87.

"I really don't think about it too much. I still don't know how the hell it happened, to be honest with you. It's just one of those things, I guess."

If Bryant couldn't conceptualize the magnitude of his own performance — even years afterward — it emphasizes just how spectacular that performance was.

After he scored 26 points in the first half that night, no one anticipated the second-highest scoring performance ever. When he added 27 points in the third quarter — totaling 55 for the game — no one was anticipating the second-highest scoring performance ever. But when he scored 6 points in the first 3.5 minutes of the fourth quarter, many were beginning to root for NBA history to be made.

Under a Microscope: Bryant's 81-Point Game TS% Eff. FG% Box +/- Off. Rating +/- USG% 73.9% 68.5% 33.6 158 +25 56.8%

Bryant registered 28 fourth-quarter points, giving him 81 for the night.

Nearly two decades later, Bryant's performance stands in its own place in NBA history.