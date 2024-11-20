Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee ‘looked lost’ in the Netherlands' surprise 1-1 draw with Bosnia on Tuesday night, with Dutch media criticising his 'zero confidence' performance.

United's summer signing endured a difficult evening in the Nations League as the Netherlands were held by a resilient Bosnia side, while Zirkzee struggled to make an impact in the final third.

The 23-year-old failed to register a single shot during his 77 minutes on the pitch, maintaining a 76% pass accuracy and losing possession eight times before being replaced by Wout Weghorst for the final 15 minutes.

Zirkzee was deployed as a number 10 behind striker Brian Brobbey, an experiment that did not necessarily work for Ronald Koeman, with Dutch media far from impressed by the Man United star’s performance.

De Telegraaf rated Zirkzee’s display a 6/10, highlighting his missed opportunity shortly before half-time:

“For Zirkzee, this should be a moment to prove himself, because things aren't going too well at Manchester United. He scored one goal on his debut but ended up on the bench. “You hope it helps that he gets to play as a number ten for the Netherlands. That’s also a position he aspires to. He was fairly good at holding the ball, but he was mostly wandering around. “His biggest weakness was revealed by the chance he had before half-time. He had the opportunity to take a shot from about ten metres out, but he produced a weak effort, whereas as a striker or forward, he should have been smashing the ball into the net.”

AD awarded Zirkzee a 5/10, with no player receiving a lower grade:

“As a second striker for the Netherlands, his moment came just before halftime, but the Manchester United player finished far from convincingly. He became the main striker after Brobbey was substituted.”

Football Oranje rated Zirkzee a mere 4.5/10, stating that the Dutchman had ‘no impact on the game’ and ‘looked lost’ in the 1-1 draw:

“Even as a 10, Zirkzee could have no impact on the game. Looked lost and the ball bounced off him at times. A player with zero confidence at the moment.”

Meanwhile, manager Ronald Koeman was in no mood to speak about Zirkzee's uninspiring performance either, saying:

"My thoughts on Zirkzee’s performance? I am not going to talk about individual player performances."

After scoring on his Premier League debut in August, the Dutch striker has now gone 16 games without a goal for United and will be hoping to regain his form under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The 23-year-old, who joined United on a five-year deal from Bologna last summer, was prolific in Serie A, netting 11 goals and registering five assists in 34 appearances during the 2023/24 season.

Joshua Zirkzee's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.6 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 434

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.