Even Kofi Kingston's mother, who attended Raw tonight, expressed disgust at her son's behavior towards Big E.

Rey Mysterio has shown disapproval towards Kofi and Xavier and advised them to apologize for their actions.

It's been three weeks since Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on their good friend Big E and kicked him out of The New Day. Since then, the two have been on the bad side of the entire WWE locker room. From superstars to company staff, everybody still can't believe the way they treated their former tag team partner. This week's episode of WWE Raw happened in Boston, the city where Kofi grew up. But despite being a hometown boy, the TD Garden crowd gave the former WWE Champion and his partner-in-crime a rude welcome.

Kofi Kingston's mother was also in attendance and was seated at ringside. She came all the way from Ghana, only to see her son get booed out of the building on Raw. As Kofi approached his mother for a hug, she turned away from her son and walked out in disgust for the way he and Woods treated Big E.

Everybody Does Not Rock with The New Day

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are on everybody's bad side

Since their betrayal of Big E, Kofi and Xavier have received the Dominik Mysterio treatment from the WWE Universe. Ironically enough, even Dirty Dom does not rock with how they treated their former New Day brother.

That's one thing Dominik Mysterio probably agrees with his dad. Over the last couple of weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been vocal about his disapproval of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' actions. Mysterio prevented the two from entering the locker room last week, since everyone in there has animosity over The New Day right now.

This week, Mysterio admitted he could have handled things a little better. However, the master of the 619 suggested they should apologize. And until then, the former World Heavyweight Champion said the delusional duo should get used to hearing the chant "New Day Sucks."