Key Takeaways Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods received 'Dirty Dom' levels of heat on Monday Night Raw after their merciless actions on Big E last week.

The New Day had a villain's welcome on Raw as superstars and staff gave them the cold shoulder throughout the show.

Fans in attendance did not let Kofi and Xavier explain their actions and just booed the two out of the building.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ripped Big E's heart to shreds after they kicked him out of The New Day on WWE Raw last week. In this week's episode, the duo attempted to explain their actions. But the unforgiving crowd at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas did not let Kingston or Woods finish what they had to say as they booed the new heat magnets out of the building. After the show, Kofi posted a one-word tweet about the intense reaction he and Xavier received on Monday night.

Well, what did he expect? They knew what they did last week. Throughout the show, The New Day received plenty of heat, not just from the crowd, but from the entire WWE locker room. The moment they stepped foot into the arena, staff and fellow superstars alike gave them the silent treatment. Even WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who was on the show, was in disgust at the sight of the two.

'Dirty Dom' Levels of Heat for The New Day

Well-deserved hatred for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

It was indeed an expected villain's welcome for The New Day after what they did to Big E last week on Raw. In case you missed it, the WWE celebrated the 12-time tag team champion's 10th year anniversary during the show. However, Kofi and Xavier were going through an extremely rocky road on the way to the celebration. They've been suffering losses left and right and haven't been successful as a team over the last few months. It seemed like they were headed towards a gut-wrenching breakup after they spit hurtful words towards each other in the week before the anniversary.

But during the celebration, Big E came out and tried to get his two friends back on the same page. The former WWE Champion, who has been out of action for four years because of a broken neck, even offered to be their manager. But Kingston and Woods had a different idea. The two turned on Big E and questioned where he has been all this time. It was one of the most emotional moments this year on Monday Night Raw.

Of course, fans in attendance at Wichita did their due diligence and booed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods out of the building. They certainly did not want to hear any of this version of The New Day's explanation for their heartless actions last week on Raw.

"You mean to tell me, after the 10 years of positivity that Woods and I have given you... you're this mad over one day?" - Kofi Kingston

It remains to be seen just what is next for Kingston and Woods. But the WWE has done a tremendous job creating a mega new heat magnet in The New Day.