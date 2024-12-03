The New Day celebrated their 10th anniversary on Monday Night Raw this past week, with the group being one of the hot topics in WWE in recent weeks with their developing storyline.

Since their formation all the way back in November 2014, the group, comprised of the trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods, has established itself as one of WWE's top forces, shattering records such as the longest tag-team title reign previously held by the legendary group, Demolition.

Heading into this Monday's Raw, absent Superstar Big E shared an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter), stating he was unsure if the group saved his career or his life. The former world champion is on the shelf following a broken neck, but returned to address the group's current issues as tensions continue to rise between Woods and Kingston. It did not go to plan for E, though, as the pair turned their backs on him, with Kingston tweeting the words "So what?" following the conclusion of the episode.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Turn on Big E

The active pair wanted answers about why he never returned following injury