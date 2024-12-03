Key Takeaways Big E is turned away by Kingston and Woods after offering to be their manager.

Both Kingston and Woods shockingly turned heel, hurting Big E in the process.

Fans are now wondering about the futures of The New Day members and the involvement of Big E.

The New Day celebrated its 10th anniversary on WWE Raw . Given how tumultuous the past couple of months have gone between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, WWE fans were expecting a heartbreaking segment — potentially a heel turn from one of the two — that would see the end of the legendary group. But what transpired was even more gut-wrenching.

After reminiscing for a while, it looked like Kingston and Woods were teasing to go their separate ways. That is until Big E showed up. The former WWE Champion, who has been out for over four years due to a broken neck, urged the two to keep going as a team.

He even offered to become their manager until he is medically cleared to compete. But Kingston and Woods turned him away and questioned where he was all this time. As the injured superstar pleaded with his two brothers, they mercilessly drove verbal daggers through E's heart. Woods then dropped the bombshell on Big E's future.

"Let's stop teasing all these people, let's tell them the truth E... You are NEVER going to be medically cleared... Why don't you get the hell out of this ring and get back to your desk where you belong." - Xavier Woods to Big E

Big E walked away with his heart shredded to pieces from the words his two former New Day buddies told him. Kingston and Woods shook hands in the middle of the ring, with the former saying, "it’s just us, bro.”

Big Swerve from WWE

What's next for The New Day and Big E?

Close

That was certainly a big swerve from the WWE. Instead of a heel turn coming from one of Woods or Kingston, as many fans had expected, it was both of them that turned into the dark side. Bringing Big E into the equation was certainly a fresh twist. For a while, it looked like they were headed towards a fairytale ending to the story, with the three of them reuniting with Big E managing Kingston and Woods. But the two turned the tide and pierced even more hurtful words to E than they had to each other the week before.

"You broke your neck... So what?" - Kofi Kingston to Big E

With this swerve, WWE fans are now left with a lot of questions. Where do Kingston and Woods go from here? There could be some big plans for them with their revitalized attitude. Likewise, what happens with Big E? Will he continue to be involved in this story? His health is obviously still a massive question mark. Nonetheless, the WWE did well at keeping things unpredictable.