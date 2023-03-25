Manchester United may be reluctant to pay asking price of Randal Kolo Muani, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly a talented player, but there's no guarantee he succeeds in the Premier League.

Manchester United news - Randal Kolo Muani

According to German outlet BILD, Manchester United are considering making a £105m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Kolo Muani.

The French international recently made the headlines after his impressive display against Union Berlin, where he recorded a sensational 12 dribbles completed out of 12.

Kolo Muani only signed for Frankfurt at the beginning of the season on a free transfer, so for any club to be willing to pay £105m seems a little obscene.

United are also considering moves for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, as per the Telegraph.

It's clear to see that United are prioritising a striker going into the summer transfer window, with Wout Weghorst only brought in on a temporary deal in January.

What has Jones said about Kolo Muani?

Jones has suggested that there could be some hesitancy from United to pay £100m for a striker due to their previous transfer failings, but bringing in Kane would present less of a risk.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that's why there will be a hesitancy from United about pulling the trigger on any deal that's £100m, because they haven't had any success in that so far.

"Kane, I think, is almost a guarantee of success. Osimhen is a pretty good guarantee of success even if he hasn't played in the Premier League. Kolo Muani at that price? I think it's too much."

Who should United be looking to sign?

As Jones has suggested, Kane would be the safest option of the three names mentioned, due to being Premier League proven to an elite level.

Osimhen and Kolo Muani have been exceptional in their respective leagues, but there's always the risk that they struggle to adapt to English football.

There's no doubting their contribution this season, with Osimhen managing 25 goals and assists in Serie A, and Kolo Muani providing 21 goals and assists in the Bundesliga, as per FBref.

Kolo Muani and Osimhen are also both 24 years old, with Kane turning 30 later this year. Financially, the resale value is likely to be very little for Kane considering his age, so there's certainly positives and negatives for all three players.